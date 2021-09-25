5 Hot Moments From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show premiered today on Amazon Prime, and the praises are steady rolling in! The highly-anticipated fashion show brought together top celebrities, great music, and of course – fierce, inclusive fashions. Appearances from popular celebrities such as Erykah Badu, Joan Smalls, and Gigi Hadid and performances from talented artists like Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, and Bia contributed to the excitement and creativity of this show.

The 40-minute production featured twists and turns of sizzling choreography. Fashions such as snakeskin lingerie designs, lace ensembles, and hot pink sets were donned by all body types which supports the diversity agenda that Savage X Fenty proudly pushes.

In case you haven’t had the chance to indulge in the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, we took the liberty of rounding up a few of our favorite moments from the show. Check out 5 times the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show applied pressure.

1. Inclusive Fashion Source:Getty Style comes in all shapes and sizes, and the Savage X Fenty brand supports this. We love that Rihanna believes and shows that sexy has no size. This high-cut, one-piece bodysuit on this curvy model had us fanning ourselves. This versatile garment can be worn by itself or underneath some fitted jeans. 2. Normani’s Wild Side Performance Source:Getty Normani always gets it right, and her performance at the Vol. 3 show was nothing less than awesome. The Savage X Fenty ambassador looked absolutely fabulous in a sparking, snakeskin green bodysuit. Her vibe and her music fit the entire production perfectly. Her performance tantalizing. Baby girl ate and absolutely left no crumbs! 3. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video – Show & BTS Source:Getty Jazmine Sullivan’s picture should be right next to the word sexy in the dictionary because honey looked absolutely hot! The Heaux Tales singer strolled on the fashion scene serenading the crowd with her intimate song “On It” while rocking high-cut panties and a matching bra over a sheer bodysuit, platform heels, and a cropped blazer. 4. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video – Show & BTS Source:Getty Cindy Crawford still has that modeling swag on lock, and she proved this at the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show. The super model alum appeared in the production sporting a floor-length dress that featured a halter neckline and a thigh-high split. Crawford owned her part of the show as she strutted her signature walk on the set. 5. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video – Show & BTS Source:Getty Is any star studded event ever complete without Queen Erykah Badu making an appearance? The four time Grammy-Award winner floated on the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Show scene gracefully wrapped in a snakeskin bodysuit and matching robe. It wouldn’t be Badu if she didn’t have a top hat and eye-catching jewelry to accessorize her look. The slayage was on another level!

