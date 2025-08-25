Karaoke, Grits & Groove with Rickey Smiley Lights Up Kountry Kitchen

This past weekend, Indy showed up and showed out for our Karaoke Grits & Groove brunch featuring the one and only Rickey Smiley—and it was nothing short of a success.

Hosted at Kountry Kitchen in the heart of Nap Town, the event brought together good food, soulful vibes, and plenty of laughs.

Guests enjoyed a full brunch spread—yes, the grits were on point—while Rickey kept the room buzzing with his trademark humor and energy.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From karaoke performances that had the crowd on their feet to surprise moments with local talent, the afternoon felt more like a family reunion than just an event.

Rickey even pulled fans from the audience to join in on the fun, turning the brunch into a full-on interactive experience.

The combination of comfort food, community, and comedy is what made this Grits & Groove installment special. It wasn’t just about singing songs—it was about creating memories, sharing laughs, and celebrating culture right here in Indy.

RELATED: SOLD OUT: Grits & Grooves: Brunch with Rickey Smiley’s Karaoke Live

Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP) was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. 2. 3. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 4. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 5. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 6. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 7. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 8. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 9. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 10. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 11. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 12. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 13. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 14. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 15. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 16. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 17. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 18. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 19. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 20. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 21. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 22. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 23. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 24. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 25. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 26. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 27. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 28. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 29. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 30. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 31. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 32. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 33. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 34. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 35. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 36. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 37. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 38. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 39. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 40. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 41. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 42. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 43. Source:Tamika Mallory 44. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves 45. Source:Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves