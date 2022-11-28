Remembering Virgil Abloh: See Pics From His Final Fashion Collection

Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, passed away one year ago. Abloh elevated in the fashion world in the 2010s and his Off-White designs took simple additions handwriting onto classic designs and models and adding his own touch.

Earlier this year, Virgil’s final collection for Louis Vuitton was revealed to the world.

“The pre-Fall/Winter 2022 collection was ‘completed and photographed’ by Abloh before his death last year,” lifestyle blog HypeBeast wrote in an April 2022 article. “The collection sees Abloh partner with Milan-based tattoo artist Ghusto Leon to bring a contemporary vision to the graffitied suits and fil couple, jacquard and embroidery seen on the workwear. Leon’s signature can be found on the monogrammed shorts and shirts. as well as the quilted bomber featuring a hand-bleached effect.”

Take a closer look at select pieces from Virgil Abloh’s final LV Fall/Winter Collection below.

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Serena Williams walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Serena Williams walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Off-White : Runway – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway of the Virgil Abloh's final show during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show Spaceship Earth: An "Imaginary Experience" at Palais Brongniart during Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)