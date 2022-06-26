Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 BET Awards

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 2022 BET Awards red carpet is underway live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dubbed, “Culture’s Biggest Night,” this year’s ceremony features performances by Chloe Bailey, Lizzo, Giveon, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Roddy Ricch, and a star-studded tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Diddy by, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir.

Taraji P. Henson reprises her role of host for the evening, while MC Lyte brings uses her iconic voice as ceremony announcer. Presenters include: Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Big Freedia (who is featured on Beyonce’s latest track Break My Soul), former HB cover star Eva Marcille, KeKe Palmer, Verzuz alumni Ray-J, NeNe Leakes and more.

While giving a clue what fans can expect tonight, Taraji told Terrence J, “we honoring Black men tonight.”

Celebs like Lizzo wearing Gucci, Billy Porter rocking Rick Owens, and Jack Harlow rocking a Lil Nas X shirt, folks have already hit the red carpet bringing some interesting fashion choices with them. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.

While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.

