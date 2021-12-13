Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021

As the year nears its end, it’s time to look back at the Hip-Hop acts we lost in 2021.

From industry icons like DMX, Shock G and Biz Markie, to artists like Young Dolph who were still rising within the culture, this year’s list is a sobering reminder that tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us, and even those who seem to be at the top of their game can fall victim to the harsh realities of street violence or personal issues.

Earlier this year, Dolph caught up with Hot 107.9 in Atlanta for an exclusive interview. During the chat, the rapper gave his predictions for the NBA Finals, his views on navigating life and career during the pandemic, investing money in companies and fully embracing the role of label boss by signing new artists.

As always, our thoughts and prayers are with those closest to the artists in today’s gallery. Let’s look toward the new year with hopes that we all navigate through the next 12 months and beyond in safety, peace and with respect for the lives of others – as well as our own.

Check out the gallery below.

