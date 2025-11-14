Ramla Ali is the Somali-born boxer, model, and advocate who has always been one to fuse power with poise. Both inside the ring and on the red carpet, she continues to serve memorable looks. Check out Ramla Ali’s most iconic looks from the ring to the red carpet inside.

Before delving into Ali’s style, it’s essential to highlight a significant new chapter in her life. More recently, the boxer made an emotional return to Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp to uplift and encourage displaced girls and families. Ramla told CNN, “This trip was personal. It reminded me that I was once in their situation. And if my story can show even one young girl that there’s hope, then it’s all worth it.”

Born in Mogadishu in 1989, Ali’s journey has been shaped by resilience. After her brother was tragically killed during the Somali civil war, her family fled, spending a brief stint in Kenya before resettling in London. It was there, as a teenager grappling with bullying in school, that she discovered boxing. According to ESPN, boxing became a sanctuary that not only built her strength but also gave her confidence. Over the years, she rose through the amateur ranks with major wins such as England’s national titles and the 2019 African Zone Featherweight Crown. In 2020, she made history by becoming the first Somali boxer to represent her country at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Her influence goes far beyond sport. A UNICEF ambassador and founder of the Sisters Club (which offers free boxing and fitness classes to women who may lack access), Ali has always used her platform to motivate others.

In a poignant return this September, Ali traveled back to Kenya in her role with UNICEF, visiting Nairobi neighborhoods like Dandora and Eastleigh, and making her way to Dadaab, one of the world’s largest refugee camps. There, she met resilient refugee women and girls, reflecting on her own journey, saying, “Had I not left Kenya, this could have been me.”

At a recycling collective in Dandora, Ali pitched in sorting plastic and cardboard, connecting with refugee mothers and supporting a program that provides childcare and informal education. In Dadaab, she shared her story at FilmAid Kenya, encouraging a room of young refugee girls to dream despite the uncertain conditions. She warned that global aid cuts could jeopardize these lifelines.

“It’s devastating,” she shared. “These programs are lifelines. They give children a reason to dream.”

For Ali, boxing has always been only part of her story. Her true fight is for representation, for access, and for hope. She once told ESPN, “You can’t be what you can’t see.” Returning to the place that once sheltered her was symbolic and deeply personal. And in doing so, she’s reminding displaced communities that their dreams are valid, and that someone who once walked their path is now lifting as she rises.

To honor her beautiful story so far, check out a gallery of Ramla Ali’s most iconic looks below:

Ramla Ali’s Most Iconic Looks: From The Ring To The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Stunning At The Met Gala Source:Getty So gorgeous in this glamorous look. 2. Paris Fashion Week Tings Source:Getty She is haute couture. 3. Celebrating Leading Women’s Voices Source:Getty Exactly where she needs to be. 4. Street Style In Paris Source:Getty Her looks are always changing. Never know what you might get. 5. She Slays In The Ring Too Source:Getty Love the printed boxing shorts with the gloves to match. 6. Simply Chic Source:Getty Her style is so versatile. 7. Love This Look Source:Getty It’s all in the details. 8. Fabulous On The Red Carpet Source:Getty A simple screening look that is timeless and suits her very well. 9. A Silly, Fun Girl Source:Getty She keeps it funny as she stands up against her opponent. The look is preppy and she owns it. 10. Back To The Boxing Basics Source:Getty A closer look inside the ring of a champion. 11. Adore This Look Source:Getty A monochromatic printed look that is imprinted in our minds. 12. A Doll Source:Getty Making fighting for justice look absolutely fabulous. 13. Red On The Red Carpet Is A Must Source:Getty Exactly Ms. Ali. 14. A True Force For Change Source:Getty Undeniable. This look is so good. 15. Serving In Dubai Source:Getty Effortlessly posing on the red carpet. Just the norm for this glamorous boxer. 16. The Champ Is Here Source:Getty Love Ramla in her natural element, inside the ring. 17. Cartier Style Source:Getty She wears any look well. 18. Like Please DPWH Source:Getty Ali in Schiaparelli? Why yes! 19. Front Row At The Fashion Show Source:Getty Just so beautiful in this cargo green look and a cute hairstyle with space buns. 20. The Switch Up Source:Getty Ramla loves to switch it up. We love to see it.