Praise Her! 12 Times Aunjanue Ellis Blessed Us On The Red Carpet

If you were like the millions of people that watched The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel on Lifetime on Saturday night, then you know that the film the #BlackGirlMagic we needed in these dark times. Just the music alone lifted me up and brought me some much joy.
As we previously reported, executive produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott this entertaining and moving biography centers on the Detroit-raised Clark Sisters, who became the bestselling female gospel group in history thanks to their strict and God-feating mama, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). With her and God by their side, the five sisters (Christina Bell, Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, Raven Goodwin and Angela Birchett) went from singing in the pulpit of their church to bringing gospel music into the mainstream.
Every actress was amazing in their roles, but all eyes were on Ellis. She was that perfect blend of the saved perfectionist overbearing mother who didn’t play any games when it came to her God, her daughters and singing for the Lord.
From her waking them babies up in the morning to sing a new song from throwing her shoe at the choir for chewing gum to telling her off her bishops for trying to put her in her place because she was a woman, Ellis bodied this role. We better see an Emmy nomination and a win in her future!
Just watch this scene.
Now, no one should be surprised that Ellis could turn out that kind of performance. Just look at her body of work: from Ray to Quantico to Book of Negroes to If Beale Street Could Talk to name a few, sis, ALWAYS had to the range.
In addition, Ellis also knows how to rock a red carpet. Whether with a bold pattern, a bright color or a political message, the 51-year-old has never been afraid to make a statement with her fashion. Here are 12 times she blessed us with her daring style.
Take a look:
1. The 71st Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
Aunjanue may not have won her Emmy category that night for her role in When They See Us, but she was a winner in our books with this floral puffy-sleeved stunner. Not just anyone can pull this lewk off, but she did it effortlessly. Slay!
2. FYC Event For Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’Source:WENN
From the brave pattern to the boxy shoulders to the pants’ cut—and the white boots—everything about this screams bold, Black and beautiful!
3. 41st Annual Gracie Awards GalaSource:WENN
Aunjanue is known for making political statements with her couture gowns. This time around, she wanted to let then-President Obama know that under no circumstances should this country allow for Confederate flags and statues to still stand in the South.
4. 56th New York Film Festival ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ PremiereSource:WENN
Sis, has never met an exaggerated and textured sleeve she didn’t like and didn’t look great in. That, and this hot pink gown is giving us life!
5. 2015 BET HonorsSource:WENN
With her natural afro out, big and poppin’, paired with this fitted red gown, Aunjanue is giving everybody a run for their money.
6. 2016 Canadian Screen AwardsSource:Getty
Speaking of red, here she is rocking the crimson, again, sending Obama a much-needed message on white supremacy in America.
7. Celebrity Sightings in New York City, 2016Source:Getty
Not just bodying roles, but bodying bold prints. We can’t help but to stan an adventurous queen.
8. ABC’s “Quantico” – Season TwoSource:Getty
Now, this isn’t a red carpet, but if you ever watched the now-canceled FBI drama Quantico, you know that her character Miranda Shaw was an entire mood EVERY episode. That, and her twist-outs were perfection.
9. 2016 Toronto International Film FestivalSource:Getty
Dressed in all-black like the omen! That plunging neckline, that hat, dem ruffles and that silver pump…Miss Aunjanue did not come to play with any of you.
10. 47th NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty
Another day, another opportunity to use the red carpet to serve as a teachable moment. This right here is how you use your platform for good.
11. Vanity Fair And Tiffany & Co. Host A Private Dinner To Toast Lupita Nyong’o And Celebrate Legendary StyleSource:Getty
Another pattern that is snatching our edges clean off! And that glow? 10, 10, 1o!
12. The Help PremiereSource:WENN
This canary yellow eyelet dress is the perfect summer ensemble.