Play That Funky Music: Mac McClung Wins 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, Twitter Salutes The Hops

Mac McClung thrust himself onto the world stage Saturday night (Feb. 18) after winning the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City, scoring three perfect scores along the way. On Twitter, the reactions to McClung winning the Slam Dunk Contest sparked a number of hilarious reactions.

Mac McClung, 24, hails from the small town of Gate City, Va., and has one heck of a story regarding his route into the NBA. After going undrafted in 2021 after playing for Georgetown University and Texas Tech, McClung toiled in the G League teams of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, and the Philadelphia 76ers. He is now on a two-way contract with the 76ers and is the first G League player to enter and win the Slam Dunk Contest.

What this means for McClung’s professional career remains to be seen but even in the Jordan Rising Stars challenge on Friday (Feb. 17), McClung attempted several spectacular in-game dunks and was said to be an early favorite among the analysts calling the game.

McClung faced off with New Orleans Pelicans big man Trey Murphy III, but McClung’s hops, dunking strength, and acrobatics all coming from a 6-foot-2 frame was just a touch more spectacular than Murphy’s efforts. McClung even showed a lot of swagger by motioning that the contest was over ala Vince Carter, prompting him to get mobbed by a gaggle of NBA stars.

After winning it all, McClung says he wants to come back and protect his new crown.

“It’s great,” McClung said. “I’m truly blessed and grateful to the NBA for giving me this opportunity. If you guys will have me, I’ll be back.”

Check out the reactions from Twitter to Mac McClung winning the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest below.

