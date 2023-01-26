Photos From The Apollo Theater That Scream “Black Excellence”

On this day in 1934, the world-famous Apollo Theater opened in its current home on West 125th Street in Harlem as the go-to venue for Black performers to make a name for themselves. In its 89 years, this has been the place “where dreams were born and legends were made.” From The Temptations and The Pips to DMX and Drake, the Apollo had its share of memorable moments.

Check out this photo gallery to get a small glimpse of the many icons that have set foot inside the legendary venue’s doors over the years!

The Delfonics In NY Source:Getty NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: William Hart (wearing hat), Wilbert Hart (dark jacket, no hat) and Randy Cain (light jacket with crucifix necklace) sign an autograph for a fan on their album "Lala Means I Love You" as they pose for a portrait session on 126th St. behind the Apollo Theatre on October 15, 1968 in New York, New York. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Gladys Knight And The Pips At the Apollo Source:Getty NEW YORK – CIRCA 1964: R&B group Gladys Knight and the Pips pose backstage at the Apollo Theatre circa 1964 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Don Paulson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Temptations Source:Getty Members of American vocal group The Temptations perform at the Apollo Theatre in New York City, circa 1965. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Temptations Source:Getty Members of American vocal group The Temptations backstage at the Apollo Theatre in New York City, circa 1965. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Wilson Pickett Source:Getty American singer Wilson Pickett (1941 – 2006) appears on stage at the Apollo Theater, New York City, 8th September 1966. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Smokey Robinson Source:Getty American singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson (in striped robe) rehearses the song 'My Girl' with the Temptations in their dressing room at the Apollo Theater, New York City, in 1964. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Patti Labelle And The Bluebelles Source:Getty American vocal group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles perform at the Apollo Theater in New York City, circa 1965. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

B.B. And Rufus Source:Getty American R&B singer Rufus Thomas (1917 – 2001, left) with blues singer and guitarist B.B. King (1925 – 2015) backstage at the Apollo Theater in New York City, 1964. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Mary Wells Source:Getty American singer Mary Wells (1943 – 1992) backstage at the Apollo Theater in New York City, circa 1964. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Isaac Hayes Concert Source:Getty American soul singer Isaac Hayes performs at the Apollo Theater on West 125th Street, New York City, 26th June 1970. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Sinbad Hosts A Show At The Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–SEPTEMBER 24: Comedian Sinbad (aka David Adkins) hosts a show at the Apollo Theater on September 24, 1989 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Ron Galella Archive – File Photos Source:Getty Musician Stevie Wonder attending 50th Anniversary Tribute of the Harlem Club on May 6, 1985 at the Apollo Theater in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Apollo Theater 50th Anniversary Source:Getty Berry Gordy and Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Apollo Theater 50th Anniversary Party Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY – MAY 4: Gregory Hines attends Apollo Theater 50th Anniversary Party on May 4, 1985 at the Apollo Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Apollo Theater 50th Anniversary Party Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY – MAY 4: Patti LaBelle attends Apollo Theater 50th Anniversary Party on May 4, 1985 at the Apollo Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Chaka Khan Source:Getty Chaka Khan performing at The Apollo Theater, Harlem, NYC 7 June 1992. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Naughty By Nature And Black Sheep Perform In Concert Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–FEBRUARY 22: Rapper Treach (aka Anthony Criss) of the Hip-Hop group Naughty By Nature performs in concert with Black Sheep ( Dres aka Andres Vargas Titus; Mista Lawnge aka William McLean) at The Apollo Theater on February 22, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Ice Cube Performs At The Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–FEBRUARY 22: Rapper Ice Cube (aka O'Shea Jackson Sr.) performs in concert in a New York Yankees Baseball Jersey at The Apollo Theater on February 22, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Public Enemy At The Apollo Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JULY 05: Chuck D (aka Carlton Ridenhour), Flavor Flav (aka William Drayton) and Rap group Public Enemy performs by an American Flag at The Apollo Theater on July 5, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Al B. Sure! Performs At The Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–MAY 10: Al B. Sure! performs at The Apollo Theater on May 10, 1993 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Doug E. Fresh Performs At The Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–APRIL 10: Rapper Doug E. Fresh (aka Douglas Davis) performs at The Apollo Theater on April 10, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

James Brown at the Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 1: American singer, songwriter, dancer, musician, record producer, and bandleader James Brown (1933-2006) sings on stage during a concert on September 1, 1995 at the Apollo Theater in New York, New York. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Aaliyah In Performance Source:Getty R & B singer Aaliyah performs at the Apollo Theater, on November 4 1995, New York New York. (Photo by David Corio/Getty Images)

Yo-Yo Portrait Shoot Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JUNE 19:Rapper Yo-Yo (aka Yolanda Whitaker) appears in front of the Apollo Theater in a portrait taken on June 19, 1992 in the Harlem neighborhood in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Rapmania: The Roots Of Rap Concert At The Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–MARCH 09: Jam Master Jay (aka Jason Mizell), DMC (aka Darryl McDaniels) and Run (aka Joseph Simmons) of Run-DMC relax before they perform at "Rapmania: The Roots Of Rap" concert extravaganza at The Apollo Theater on March 9, 1990 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Kurtis Blow Performs At The Apollo Theater Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JANUARY 10: Rapper Kurtis Blow performs at the Apollo Theater in New York on January 10, 1994. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Andre Harrell Portraits Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–JANUARY 10: Andre Harrell appears in a portrait taken backstage at The Apollo Theater on January 10, 1994 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Big Daddy Kane On Stage At The Apollo Source:Getty American rapper Big Daddy Kane (born Antonio Hardy) performs onstage at Harlem's Apollo Theater, New York, New York, February 1990. (Photo by Rita Barros/Getty Images)

DIANA ROSS & TEDDY PENDERGRASS Source:Getty US singers Diana Ross (L) and Teddy Pendergrass pose outside the Apollo Theatre on June 16, 1993. – They were among both legendary and new performers to perform at the concert to benefit the Apollo, the Hralem theatre that has given many black entertainers their start in show business. (Photo by Maria R. BASTONE / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARIA R. BASTONE/AFP via Getty Images)

Snoop Doggy Dogg Preening in Front of Mirror Source:Getty (Original Caption) New York City, New York: New York One all news TV station – Television interview with Snoop Doggy Dogg, Apollo Theater. (Photo by mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Photo of DE LA SOUL Source:Getty UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 01: Photo of DE LA SOUL; De La Soul outside The Apollo Theatre, Harlem 125th St (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Martha Wash Performs At "Divas At The Apollo" Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK–APRIL 16: Vocalist Martha Wash performs as part of the "Divas At The Apollo" show on April 16, 1992 at the Apollo Theater in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert – New York, New York Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Rapper DMX performs live on stage at the Apollo Theater on August 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert – New York, New York Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Rappers Jadakiss (R) and N.O.R.E., formerly Noreaga, perform live on stage at the Apollo Theater on August 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert – New York, New York Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 05: Rapper Jim Jones performs live on stage at the Apollo Theater on August 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

The Gathering For Justice Honors Harry Belafonte And The Central Park Five Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Honoree Harry Belafonte and Khary Lazarre-White attend The Gathering For Justice 2015 Justice Ball at The Apollo Theater on November 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Mase Proclamation Ceremony Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Mase attends his Proclamation Ceremony at The Apollo Theater on January 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Drake Live From The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM And Sound 42 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)