Paul Pierce Allegedly Given The Boot By ESPN After Struggle IG Live Session With Strippers

As Twitter first predicted when it happened, ESPN — which Disney owns — has parted ways with Paul Pierce following his Instagram Live shenanigans.

In case you missed it, Paul Pierce was the talk of social media Friday night (Apr.2) when he decided to risk it all for 315 viewers and broadcast himself and a bunch of friends enjoying the presence of strippers on Instagram Live. The legendary Celtic was clearly sauced in the video and gave not a single solitary you know what, as he downed liquor, puffed on some good stuff, and showed off the ladies in the room.

Paul Pierce really threw it all away for 315 live viewers😭 pic.twitter.com/Jet2HzE9Iw — 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐏𝐒 (@HoopMixOnly) April 6, 2021

Los Angeles Laker superfan and Boston Celtic hater Snoop Dogg shared the video on his Instagram account with a hilarious voice-over providing commentary.

Monday evening (Apr.5), word quickly spread that ESPN and Pierce “parted ways” with the retired baller quickly hopping on Twitter to react to the news, and he looked like he was happy to be free, promising some “big things” are coming soon. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning,” whatever that means.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

Paul Pierce has a message for the haters (h/t @DimeUPROXX) pic.twitter.com/5e2wep4zwi — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2021

Of course, social media who saw this coming a mile away reacted to the news of Pierce’s alleged firing with some interesting takes. Some believe he didn’t deserve to be fired, while others think he knew exactly what the hell he was doing, and others think he didn’t want the job to begin with.

Paul Pierce didn’t want that damn job. — Karlous (@KarlousM) April 6, 2021

Welp.

Regardless, Paul Pierce’s time at ESPN is a wrap, and we no longer have to endure his LeBron hating and, honestly, very mediocre basketball analysis. Don’t be shocked if he ends up on Barstool Sports. That would be the perfect destination for him.

You can peep more reactions to Paul Pierce getting canned on his day off in the gallery below.

