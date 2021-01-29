Oprah Winfrey is one of the most admirable African American media moguls of our time. She has built an empire that has inspired some of the most successful, financially-free people. Her ambition and accolades are to be studied and admired. At the age of 67, Oprah shows no signs of slowing down.

Beyond her amazing and influential career lies her stylish wardrobe. Oprah is a fixture on the red carpet. She has given us decades of fashionable looks. We’ve seen her body transform from petite, to plus size, to standard size. It was her weight loss journey documented through Weight Watchers, that inspired others to follow in her footsteps.

She was fly in 1995, but her style over the last 2 years have been a downright fabulous. Though her pieces are simple, they make memorable statements that will send you to the store shopping for, “that thing Oprah wore.”

In honor of her 67th birthday, we’re checking out 5 of our favorite fashion moments from Oprah.

Check Out 5 Times Oprah Winfrey Slayed The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com