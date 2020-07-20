From the start of his career with the 1992 hit film Juice, Omar Epps has been iconic in classic black movies. From notable films like Love & Basketball, The Wood, and In Too Deep, he’s always at the top of the ladies’ Man Crush Monday list.

Most recently the Netflix movie, The Fatal Affair showed that Epps still got it and he’s looking better than ever. Check out the actor over the years as we celebrate his 47th birthday.

Celebrating Omar Epps Then And Now was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com