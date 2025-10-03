Listen Live
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on October 3, 2025

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

Updated Oct. 3, 2025 4:40 p.m.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been sentenced to 50 months in Manhattan federal court following his conviction for transporting women to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons.

Presiding over the case, Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence after a jury found Combs guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, related to his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and a woman identified in court as “Jane.” Each count carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Federal prosecutors had requested a sentence of more than 11 years, or no less than 135 months, along with the maximum fine of $500,000, arguing that Combs had shown no remorse and that his punishment should reflect the substantial psychological, emotional, and physical harm inflicted on his victims.

The defense had sought a sentence of no more than 14 months, citing Combs’s time already served since his arrest in September 2024 and claiming that his legacy and reputation had been destroyed.

On the eve of sentencing, Combs submitted a four-page letter to the court expressing remorse. “I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me,” he wrote, asking to be made an example of what a person could achieve if given a second chance.

 

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

1. Diddy sentenced to 50 months of incarceration

4. Latto Finally Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage

5. Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj needs ‘to get help’ amid heated online exchange

6. Saucy Santana Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

7. Cardi B Apologizes To Latto Following Leaked Audio Mention

8. Music producer Metro Boomin found not liable in sexual assault trial

9. It’s a Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

10. Cardi B exclusively opens up about pregnancy, new album and finding stability with Stefon Diggs

11. Arrest made in theft of hard drives with unreleased Beyoncé music

12. Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by family with foundation

13. Multiple historically Black universities under lockdown after receiving threats

14. Mariah Carey Accepts Video Vanguard Award

15. Young Thug Seemingly Addresses Online Backlash After Jail Calls Leak

16. Carmelo Anthony shares emotion, inspiration in hard-won Hall of Fame moment

17. Young Thug Claims Gunna Owes Him An Explanation As A Man Even If He Doesn’t Want To Hear It

18. Ciara’s son with rapper Future now officially carries Russell Wilson’s last name after legal change

19. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. agree to 2026 exhibition fight

20. Latto, Ice Spice squash rumored feud and drop new song

21. Montell Jordan Announces His Cancer Has Returned and Spread

22. Karen Huger, ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star, released from prison after DUI conviction

23. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say

24. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day

25. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles

26. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct

27. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC

28. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric

29. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

30. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

31. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother

32. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest

33. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement

34. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season

35. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas

36. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

37. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship

38. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit

39. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

40. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case

41. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z

42. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows

43. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour

44. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer

45. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones

46. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge

47. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover

48. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative

49. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors

50. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA

51. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts

52. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial

53. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

54. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser

55. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

56. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats

57. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network

58. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris

59. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’

60. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

61. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

62. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation

63. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

64. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

65. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

66. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

67. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

68. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

69. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo

70. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet

71. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies

72. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

73. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school

74. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

75. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse

76. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire

77. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs

78. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together

79. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy

80. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University

81. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.

82. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed

83. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts

84. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex

85. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans

86. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol

87. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse

88. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles

89. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial

90. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident

91. Jury Finalized for Diddy’s Federal Criminal Trial in NYC, Opening Statements Set

92. Trump abruptly fires librarian of congress

93. Newark Mayor Detained By ICE

94. Bishop T.D. Jakes Announces Leadership Transition at The Potter’s House

95. Shilo Sanders signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent

96. Shedeur Sanders selected by the Cleveland Browns In The NFL Daft

97. Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Battle

98. Shannon Sharpe Accused of Rape in $50 Million Lawsuit

99. Brian Steel joins Diddy’s defense team

100. Gayle Kings makes her way to space

101. Vybz Kartel shuts the Barclays center down

102. Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors