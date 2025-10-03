Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Updated Oct. 3, 2025 4:40 p.m.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, has been sentenced to 50 months in Manhattan federal court following his conviction for transporting women to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons.

Presiding over the case, Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the sentence after a jury found Combs guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, related to his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and a woman identified in court as “Jane.” Each count carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Combs was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Federal prosecutors had requested a sentence of more than 11 years, or no less than 135 months, along with the maximum fine of $500,000, arguing that Combs had shown no remorse and that his punishment should reflect the substantial psychological, emotional, and physical harm inflicted on his victims.

The defense had sought a sentence of no more than 14 months, citing Combs’s time already served since his arrest in September 2024 and claiming that his legacy and reputation had been destroyed.

On the eve of sentencing, Combs submitted a four-page letter to the court expressing remorse. “I realize that this trial has received a tremendous amount of global press and Your Honor may be inclined to make an example out of me,” he wrote, asking to be made an example of what a person could achieve if given a second chance.

