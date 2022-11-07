‘No Shoot Zone’ Activist, Tyree Moorehead, Fatally Shot By Baltimore Police [Social Media Reactions]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Social media is weighing in after a Baltimore Police fatally shot Tyree Moorehead who was wielding a knife in West Baltimore.

According to officials, Moorehead was the creator of the city’s “no shoot zones,” a message he would spray paint across the City of Baltimore.

Reports state that Moorehead had been holding a knife while assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Commissioner Harrison said an officer was sent to the intersection to investigate the report.

The officer shouted a warning to drop the weapon before shots were fired, according to the Harrison. Moorehead was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Moorehead was previously shot back in August and survived his injuries. Check out the report below:

Tributes are also pouring in across his personal Facebook account after news of his death.

Social media is also weigh in on the actions leading up to the event and if the shooting was justified.

Check out some of the reactions below and share your thoughts with us.

