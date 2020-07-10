NO GOYA: Twitter Switching To BADIA Following Goya CEO Besando Donald Trump’s Orange Ass

The iconic commercials used to have us singing GO GOYA, but now it’s NO GOYA after the company’s CEO puckered up and effectively kissed the racist-in-chief, Donald Trump’s orange ass.

Twitter is currently cooking Goya Foods and not in a good way. Yesterday (Jul.9), during Trump’s signing ceremony of an executive order promising to create an “advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities,” the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, stepped in it by praising agent orange.

Unanue had the audacity to say we are “blessed” to have Trump as a leader and called him a “builder.”

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

Unanue, deservingly so, was immediately dragged up and down timelines because somehow he must have forgotten just how extremely racist Trump has been when it comes to Latino community. This is the same man who announced his campaign by describing Mexicans as rapists and drug dealers, ran on building a border wall to keep out primarily Latino immigrants. His administration has also been separating families at the border and putting children in cages.

BOYCOTT GOYA FOODS! We're all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump”

-Robert Unanue CEO @GoyaFoods U do realize Latinos buy your products? The same people Trump has routinely shit on! BOYCOTT @GoyaFoods #LatinosUnidos#KidVicious🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/AOutDyv7uo — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) July 10, 2020

The brilliant and very catchy hashtag #Goyaway immediately began trending with people calling for the boycott of the company and its products, which have been a staple in the homes of many Latino families for years. Former presidential candidate, Julian Castro double-downed on the boycott while Unanue’s lips still had Trump’s cheetoh dust residue on them stating in a Tweet:

“Praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products.”

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

While we don’t recommend throwing away food, especially during these times, it’s understandable if you decide to move on to another company cause there are plenty of other options. Let this be a lesson to any company who support mainly comes from minorities, Trump ass-kissing will not be tolerated.

No is the same in every language. You can peep the reactions to Goya’s cancellation in the gallery below.

