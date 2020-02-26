Black Don’t Crack! 10 Times Nia Long Gave Us Timeless Fashion

When I turn 49, I pray to God I look as good as Nia Long. The actress has been on the big screen from 1986 to the present day, yet she doesn’t look a day past 35. Nia is the definition of aging like fine wine. She is one of those timeless, unproblematic, absolutely gorgeous actresses that everyone fell in love within the late 80’s.

Just look at this recent video of her:

Nia’s style has always been mature but sexy. She is the epitome of class. You won’t see her in anything over the top or out of the ordinary. She shows us that a classic look can go very far. My only request is that Nia share her secret with the rest of us. While everyone wants to know Ciara and Cassie’s prayer, I just want to know how I can age gracefully like this Queen.

So to celebrate this literal walking “embodiment of Black don’t crack,” here are times she gave us ageless lewks on the red carpet over the years:

