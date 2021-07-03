In Honor of National CROWN DAY, Here are 5 Natural Hair Reels You Should Watch

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

When Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter India Arie wrote and crooned the words I am not my hair, her fans (especially those of color) felt liberated from the judgment that comes along with our hairstyle choices. Unbeknownst to us (her fans), we would be retracting these words years later and lobbying for laws to tell America that we are indeed our hair and that we cannot change the way our hair grows out of our heads, nor should we be forced to.

Today, July 3rd, marks National CROWN DAY – Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. National CROWN Day movement, led by The CROWN Coalition, a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, and Color Of Change, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the first CROWN Act which mobilized the nation to end hair discrimination. The CROWN Act, is a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture. The CROWN Act is a national movement to create a more equitable and inclusive experience for the Black community. It was first introduced in California in January 2019 by Senator Holly J. Mitchell (District 30) and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on July 3, 2019, Today, eleven (11) states have signed the CROWN Act or legislation inspired by the CROWN Act into law to provide legal protections against race-based hair discrimination in workplaces and K-12 public and charter schools.

To honor the anniversary of National CROWN DAY, we have rounded up 5 natural hair enthusiasts who utilize their social media platforms to celebrate their natural hair, inspire others to embrace their do’s, and educate their community on black hair and DIY hairstyles. Let’s get some hair motivation from their creative reels below!

