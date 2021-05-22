Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Naomi Campbell is a living legend. The supermodel, actress, and philanthropist turns 51 today (5/22). When you envision black excellence, Naomi’s style and grace makes her a great fit for the title. She has been an inspiration to black and brown girls across the globe. Her strength empowers others to stand up for themselves, stay true to who they are, and keep going, no matter what the spectators may say.

Naomi’s career began in 1978, when she first appeared in Bob Marley’s music video for, “Is This Love.” She was just 7 years old. By the age of 15, she landed on the cover of British Elle. Naomi’s career took off in a way that was rare for women of color during that time. Still, she was one of the highest paid, most marketable models of her generation.

Since the 80’s, she’s had countless struts down the runway, she’s been on the cover of just about every magazine known to man, and she’s held a few notable acting gigs. She’s now allowed her fans to get a closer look at her life behind the scenes with her YouTube channel. Earlier this week, Naomi announced that she has become a first-time mother at the age of 50.

Let’s be real, Naomi has contributed so much to women of color. It is an honor to recognize her for her 51st solar return. Here are 10 times she killed the fashion game.

10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com