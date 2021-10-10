42 & Flawless: A Birthday Collection of Mya’s Most Picture Perfect Moments

Hard to believe that it’s been 23 years since Mya released her self-titled debut album. The 1998 project helped put Mya, born Mýa Marie Harrison, on the world stage. Assisted by singles like “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqo not to mention the Silkk the Shocker collab “Movin’ On,” the album certainly made its mark in the minds of late-nineties R&B lovers.

Fast forward to present day, and Mya still looks as amazing as ever. A steady line of performance dates keeps her busy, and she’s continued to release new music over the years. Still, cuts like “Best of Me” remix, which featured Jay-Z, will always hold a special place in time for fans.

And so, without futher ado, here’s a gallery of the most picture perfect moments starring R&B’s very own Mya. Happy Birthday!!

