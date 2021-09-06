Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

With New York Fashion Week happening in the blink of an eye, it’s important to have your Telfar bag packed with the essentials. NYFW can be loads of fun, but if you’re not prepared with a few items to carry you through those long days of front-row sitting, you’ll be sorry.

My very first fashion week was filled with amateur mistakes. For one, I had no snacks stashed in my bag. Leaving one show to hustle to the next can really work up an appetite. I also tried to be cute by wearing heels and not packing shoes that made it easy to commute from one side of the town to the next. Rookie mistake.

Over the years I’ve picked up a few pointers to make my 7-day fashion show marathon seamless. In case you want to prepare yourself for the somewhat unexpected, here are 5 must-have items to make your NYFW fun and easy.

5 Must-Have Items To Kick Off New York Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com