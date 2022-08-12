10 Most Notorious Prisons In America

In our continuing series focusing on the prison system in America, we bring you a list of the 10 most notorious jails in the country.

Many of these prisons on the list are familiar by name to many like Folsom, San Quentin, and ADX in Colorado to name a few.

Check out the list below.

1. United States Penitentiary Marion Source:Getty Location: Marion, Illinois Size: 1,000 Famous Inmates: Pete Rose, John Gotti, Thomas Silverstein The U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois opened in 1963 and in 15 years became the United States highest control security prison. It became the nation’s first control unit when violence forced a long-term lockdown. While the prison is no longer a “SuperMax,” it is one of only two prisons to have a “Communication Management Units” which is mostly comprised of mostly Arab inmates.

2. Rikers Island Source:Getty Location: Queens, New York Size: 14,000 Famous Inmates: Lil Wayne, David “Son of Sam” Berkowitz, Tupac Shakur, Plaxico Burress, DMX, Sid Vicious Rikers Island is New York City’s main jail complex. It consists of ten jails and closes to 12,000 inmates with 8,000 officers monitoring them. The jail mostly holds local offenders, those who couldn’t post bail, and anyone serving a sentence of one year or less or waiting for a transfer.

3. Louisiana State Penitentiary Source:Getty Location: Angola, Louisiana Size: 5,000 Famous Inmates: The Angola 3 Also known as the Alcatraz of the South, the Louisiana State Penitentiary aka Angola is the largest maximum-security prison in the U.S. holding 5,000 offenders with 2,000 officers watching over them. The State of Louisiana’s death row for men and the state execution chamber are there. The 18,000-acre complex was once a slave plantation.

4. Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary Source:Getty Location: Leavenworth, Kansas Size: 2,000 Famous Inmates: Bugs Moran, Michael Vick, George “Machine Gun” Kelly Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary is more than just the prison that Michael Vick served his dogfighting sentence in. The prison is an all-male, medium-security facility committed to carrying out the judgments of the FederalCourts. The prison consists of close to 2,000 inmates.

5. Folsom State Prison Source:Getty Location: Folsom, California Size: 1,813 Famous Inmates: Suge Knight, Charles Manson, Rick James Folsom State Prison opened in 1880 and is the second-oldest prison in the state of California. It was also the first in the country to have electricity. Folsom was one of the first maximum security prisons. It’s most known for having two concerts at its facility by musician Johnny Cash in the late 1960s.

6. Attica Correctional Facility Source:Getty Location: Attica, New York Size: 2150 Famous Inmates: Tupac Shakur, Mark David Chapman, David “Son of Sam” Berkowitz As you can see from the list of famous inmates to stay at this prison, the supermax penitentiary has seen its share of celebrities turned bad guys and vice versa. The prison now holds many inmates who are serving various types of sentences (short-term to life), and who are usually sent to the facility because of disciplinary problems in other facilities. In 1971, the prison had a riot which resulted in 39 deaths after 10 guards were taken, hostage. This brought the installation of a tear gas system for any violence that came in the future.

7. United States Penitentiary Atlanta Source:Getty Location: Atlanta, Georgia Size: 2,000 Famous Inmates: Michael Vick, Big Meech, Bernard Madoff A medium-security prison for males in Atlanta, Georgia, USP it is primarily used as a transfer prison. It once held many Cuban refugees from the Mariel Boatlift. As of 2006, the prison was housing 3—5 in-transit prisoners in each approximately 56-square-foot (5.2 m2) isolation cell for up to eight weeks at a time.

8. Sing Sing Prison Source:Getty Location: Ossining, New York Size: 1700 Famous Inmates: Charles “Lucky” Luciano Ossining’s original name, “Sing Sing”, came from the Native American Sinck Sinck (Sint Sinck) tribe from whom the land was purchased in 1685. Sing Sing houses approximately 1,700 prisoners. There are plans to convert the original 1825 cell block into a museum. Sing Sing was the third prison built by New York State.

9. San Quentin State Prison Source:Getty Location: Marin County, California Size: 3,302 Famous Inmates: Stanley “Tookie” Williams California’s only death row for male inmates, the largest in the United States, is located at the prison. It has a gas chamber, but since 1996, executions at the prison have been carried out by lethal injection. It opened in July 1852 and is the oldest prison in the state.