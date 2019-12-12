CLOSE
Mo’Nique Is Fit & Fly At 52

Posted December 11, 2019

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

2019 been a year for Mo’Nique!

Nearly two years after calling for us to boycott Netflix for offering her a measly $500,000 for a stand-up show, the Oscar winner has slowly risen. From snatching Steve Harvey’s eyebrows for telling her to play the game to performing in her Vegas residency this summer to recently filing a lawsuit against Netflix for gender and race discrimination, Mo is proving that you better not ever count her out of this game.

She’ll always come back swinging.

That, and according to Variety, it was announced that she has been cast as the lead in  Mother Trucker, an indie action film set during the Congressional impeachment hearings to remove President Richard Nixon from office. Mo’Nique will portray a mother, struggling with anger management issues, who is forced to steal her suddenly deceased husband’s trucking haul to provide for her daughter.

“I knew this was unique from the jump, because of the countless scripts we’ve read together, the only other time my husband said ‘this is special’ was for a little movie named ‘Precious,’” she told the entertainment trade publication.

Even better: Today, December 11 is the actress’s 52nd birthday! Hands down, this is the fittest and the flyest she has ever looked! Mo can thank all of her workouts with her trainer and her raw diet for that SNATCHED WAIST!!!

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

 

So to celebrate the gray-haired beauty here are all the times that Mo’Nique proved that her 50s are most definitely fab:

Mo’Nique Is Fit & Fly At 52  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY SUNDAY MY BEAUTIFUL KINGS & QUEENS!!! I LOVE US 2 LIFE

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on

