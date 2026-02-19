MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series
MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series
The Little League World Series (LLWS) holds a special place in the hearts of baseball fans and players alike.
For many, it’s a cherished childhood memory, a time when the love of the game was pure, the stakes felt monumental, and dreams of playing under the bright lights of the big leagues began to take shape.
Each summer, young athletes from around the globe come together in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to showcase their talent, teamwork, and passion for baseball on an international stage.
What makes the LLWS even more magical is seeing some of its alumni take their skills to the next level, eventually making their way to Major League Baseball (MLB).
These players, who once stood on the iconic Little League fields, have gone on to achieve greatness in the sport, proving that the journey from backyard games to professional stadiums is possible with hard work and dedication.
The LLWS is more than just a tournament; it’s a launching pad for future stars and a reminder of the joy and camaraderie that baseball brings.
Watching former Little Leaguers thrive in the MLB is a testament to the power of dreams and the enduring impact of those formative years on the diamond.
It’s a full-circle moment that inspires young players everywhere to believe that their own baseball dreams are within reach.
Take a look below at MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series.
RELATED | Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players
RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History
RELATED | Top 15 Best Fights In MLB History
1. Grant Holman – 2013
LLBWS: ’13 (Eastlake LL – Chula Vista, Calif)
MLB: ’24 (Oakland)
2. Ceddanne Rafaela – 2012
LLBWS: ’12 (Pariba LL – Willemstad, Curacao)
MLB: ’23 (Boston)
3. Hagen Danner – 2011
LLBWS: ’11 (Ocean View LL – Huntington Beach, Calif.)
MLB: ’23 (Toronto)
4. Yonny Hernandez – 2011
LLBWS: ‘11 (Gran Maracay (Venezuela) LL)
MLB: ‘21-pres. (Texas)
5. Nick Pratto – 2009
LLBWS: ‘09 (Huntington Beach (Calif.) LL)
MLB: ‘22-pres. (Royals)
6. Yohel Pozo – 2009
LLBWS: ‘09 (Maraciabo LL, Maraciabo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘21 (Texas Rangers)
7. Matt Batten – 2008
LLBWS: ’08 (Shelton (Conn.) National LL)
MLB: ’22 (San Diego)
8. Drew Ellis – 2008
LLBWS: ‘08 (Jefferson/GRC (Ind.) LL)
MLB: ‘21-pres. (Diamondbacks, Mariners)
9. Cooper Hummel – 2007
LLBWS: ‘07 (Lake Oswego LL, Lake Oswego, Ore.)
MLB: ‘22-pres. (Arizona Diamondbacks)
10. Cody Bellinger – 2007
LLBWS: ‘07 (Chandler National LL, Chandler, Ariz.)
MLB: ‘17-pres. (Los Angeles Dodgers)
11. Josh Lester – 2006
LLBWS: ‘06 (Columbus (Ga.) Northern LL)
MLB: ‘22-pres. (Detroit)
12. Jace Fry – 2006
LLBWS: ‘06 (Murrayhill LL, Beaverton, Ore.)
MLB: ‘19-pres. (Chicago White Sox)
13. Andrew Stevenson – 2005
LLBWS: ’05 (Lafayette LL, Lafayette, La.)
MLB: ‘17-pres. (Washington)
14. Max Moroff – 2005
LLBWS: ‘05 (Maitland LL, Maitland, Fla.) MLB: ‘16-pres. (Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Louis)
15. Wei-Chung Wang
LLBWS: ‘04 (Shou-Tien LL (Kaohsuing, Chinese Taipei)
MLB: ‘14, ’17, ’19 (Brewers, Athletics, Pirates)
16. Michael Conforto – 2004
LLBWS: ‘04 (Redmond North LL, Redmond, Wash.)
College: Oregon State (’13)
MLB: ‘15-pres. (N.Y. Mets)
17. Jonathan Schoop – 2004
LLBWS: ‘04 (Pabao LL, Willemstad, Curacao)
MLB: ‘13-pres. (Baltimore, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Detroit)
18. Jurickson Profar – 2004
LLBWS: ‘04 (Pabao LL, Willemstad, Curacao)
MLB: ‘12-13, ’16-pres. (Texas; Oakland)
19. Christian Bethancourt – 2004
LLBWS: ’04 (Curundu LL, Panama City, Panama)
MLB: ’13-17; ’22 (Atlanta, San Diego, Oakland)
20. Randal Grichuk – 2003 & 2004
LLBWS: ‘03, ’04 (Lamar National LL, Richmond, Texas)
MLB: ‘14-pres. (St. Louis, Toronto)
21. Brady Rodgers – 2003
LLBWS: ’03 (Lamar LL, Richmond, Texas)
MLB: ’16-pres. (Houston)
22. Devon Travis – 2003
LLBWS: ‘03 (East Boynton Beach LL, Boynton Beach, Fla.)
MLB: ‘15-’18. (Toronto)
23. Ruben Tejada – 2001
LLBWS: ‘01 (Activo 20-30 LL, Santiago, Panama)
MLB: ‘10-pres. (N.Y. Mets, St. Louis, San Francisco, Baltimore)
24. Francisco Peña – 2001
LLBWS: ‘01 (Rolando Paulino LL, Bronx, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘14-18 (Kansas City, Baltimore, St. Louis)
25. Michael Saunders – 1999
LLBWS: ‘99 (Gordon Head LL, Victoria, British Columbia)
MLB: ‘09-17 (Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia, Kansas City)
26. Cory Rasmus – 1999
LLBWS: ‘99 (Phenix City National, Phenix City, Ala.)
MLB: ‘13-16. (Atlanta, Anaheim)
27. Colby Rasmus – 1999
LLBWS: ‘99 (Phenix City National, Phenix City, Ala.)
MLB: ‘09-18 (St. Louis, Toronto, Houston, Tampa Bay, Baltimore)
28. Stephen Fife – 1999
LLBWS: ’99 (South Central Boise LL, Boise, Idaho)
MLB: ’12-’15 (L.A. Dodgers)
29. Lance Lynn – 1999
LLBWS: ‘99 (Brownsburg LL, Brownsburg, Ind.)
MLB: ‘11-pres. (St. Louis, Minnesota, N.Y. Yankees, Texas, Chicago White Sox)
30. Todd Frazier – 1998
LLBWS: ‘98 (Toms River American LL, Toms River, N.J.)
MLB: ‘11-’21 (Cincinnati, N.Y. Yankees, N.Y. Mets, Texas, Pittsburgh)
31. Lastings Milledge – 1997
LLBWS: ‘97 (Manatee G.T. Brey East LL, Bradenton, Fla.)
MLB: ‘06-11 (N.Y. Mets, Washington, Pittsburgh, Chicago White Sox)
32. Adam Loewen – 1996
LLBWS: ‘96 (Kennedy-Surrey LL, Surrey, B.C.)
MLB: ‘06-’08, ’15-16 (Baltimore, Philadelphia, Arizona)
33. Clete Thomas – 1996
LLBWS: ‘96 (R. L. Turner LL, Panama City, Fla.)
MLB: ‘08-09, ‘12-13 (Detroit, Minnesota)
34. Jeff Clement – 1996
LLBWS: ‘96 (Marshalltown National LL, Marshalltown, Iowa)
MLB: ‘07-10, ’12 (Seattle, Pittsburgh)
35. Jeff Frazier – 1995
LLBWS: ‘95 (Toms River American LL, Toms River, N.J.)
MLB: ‘10 (Detroit)
36. Yusmeiro Petit – 1994
LLBWS: ‘94 (Coquivacoa LL, Maracaibo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘06-pres. (Florida, Arizona, San Francisco, Washington, Anaheim, Oakland)
37. Guillermo Quiroz – 1994
LLBWS: ‘94 (Coquivacoa LL, Maracaibo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘04-10 (Toronto, Seattle, Texas, Baltimore)
38. Sean Burroughs – 1992 & 1993
LLBWS: ‘92-93 (Long Beach LL, Long Beach Calif.)
MLB: ‘02-06, ‘11-’12. (San Diego, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota)
39. Brian Esposito – 1991
LLBWS: ’91 (South Shore American LL, Staten Island, N.Y.)
MLB: ’07, ’10 (St. Louis, Houston)
40. Jason Marquis – 1991
LLBWS: ‘91 (South Shore American, Staten Island, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘00-13, ’15. (Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago Cubs, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Minnesota, San Diego, Cincinnati)
41. Chin-Feng Chen – 1990
LLBWS: ‘90 (San-Hua LL, Tainan County, Chinese Taipei)
MLB: ‘02-05 (Los Angeles)
42. Jason Bay – 1990
LLBWS: ‘90 (Trail LL, Trail, B.C.)
MLB: ‘03-’13 (San Diego, Pittsburgh, Boston, N.Y. Mets, Seattle)
43. Kevin Cash – 1989
LLBWS: ‘89 (Northside LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘02-05, ‘07-’10. (Toronto, Tampa Bay, Boston, N.Y. Yankees, Houston)
44. David Cortes – 1985
LLBWS: ’85 (Mexicali LL, Mexicali, Mexico)
MLB: ’99, ’03, ’05-06 (Atlanta, Cleveland, Colorado)
45. Jim Brower – 1985
LLBWS: ‘85 (East Tonka LL, Minnetonka, Minn.)
MLB: ‘99-07 (Cleveland, Cincinnati, Montreal, San Francisco, Atlanta, San Diego, Baltimore, N.Y. Yankees)
46. Jason Varitek – 1984
LLBWS: ‘84 (Almonte Springs National LL, Almonte Springs, Fla.)
College: Georgia Tech (‘94)
MLB: ‘97-11 (Boston)
Marc Pisciotta – 1983
LLBWS: ‘83 (East Marietta National, Marietta, Ga.)
MLB: ‘97-99 (Chicago Cubs, Kansas City)
47. Wilson Alvarez – 1982
LLBWS: ‘82 (Coquivacoa LL, Maracaibo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘89-05 (Texas, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, LA Dodgers)
48. Dan Wilson – 1981
LLBWS: ‘81 (Barrington LL, Barrington, Ill.)
MLB: ‘92-05 (Cincinnati, Seattle)
49. Derek Bell – 1980 & 1981
LLBWS: ‘80-81 (Belmont Heights LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘91-01 (Toronto, San Diego, Houston, N.Y. Mets, Pittsburgh)
50. Gary Sheffield – 1980
LLBWS: ‘80 (Belmont Heights LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘88-09 (Milwaukee, San Diego, Florida, Los Angeles, Atlanta, N.Y. Yankees, Detroit, N.Y. Mets)
51. George Tsamis – 1979
LLBWS: ‘79 (Campbell LL, Campbell, Calif.)
MLB: ‘93 (Minnesota)
52. Erik A. Johnson – 1978
LLBWS: ‘78 (San Ramon Valley LL, Danville, Calif.)
MLB: ‘93-94 (San Francisco)
53. Dave Veres – 1978
LLBWS: ‘78 (Torrejon Air Base, Madrid, Spain)
MLB: ‘94-03 (Houston, Montreal, Colorado, St. Louis, Chicago Cubs)
54. Charlie Hayes – 1977
LLBWS: ‘77 (Hub City LL, Hattiesburg, Miss.)
MLB: ‘88-01 (San Francisco, Philadelphia, N.Y. Yankees, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Houston)
Vance Lovelace – 1975
LLBWS: ‘75 (Belmont Heights LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘88-90 (California, Seattle)
55. Ed Vosberg – 1973
LLBWS: ‘73 (Cactus LL, Tucson, Ariz.)
College: Arizona (‘80)
MLB: ‘86,90, ‘94-97, ‘99-02 (San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Philadelphia, Montreal)
56. Lloyd McClendon – 1971
LLBWS: ‘71 (Anderson LL, Gary, Ind.)
MLB: ‘87-94 (Cincinnati, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh)
Ben Hayes – 1970
LLBWS: ‘70 (Weisbaden (Germany) LL)
MLB: ‘82-83 (Cincinnati)
57. Carney Lansford – 1969
LLBWS: ‘69 (Briarwood LL, Santa Clara, Calif.)
MLB: ‘78-92 (California, Boston, Oakland)
58. Jim Pankovits – 1968
LLBWS: ‘68 (Tuckahoe LL, Richmond, Va.)
MLB: ‘84-90 (Houston, Boston)
59. Bobby Mitchell – 1967
LLBWS: ‘67 (Northridge City LL, Northridge, Calif.)
MLB: ‘80-83 (Los Angeles, Minnesota)
Larvell Blanks – 1962
LLBWS: ‘62 (Val Verde County LL, Del Rio, Texas)
MLB: ‘72-80 (Atlanta, Cleveland, Texas)
60. Hector Torres – 1958
LLBWS: ‘58 (Industrial LL, Monterrey, Mexico)
MLB: ‘68-77 (Houston, Chicago Cubs, Montreal, San Diego, Toronto)
61. Rick Wise – 1958
LLBWS: ‘58 (Rose City LL, Portland, Ore.)
MLB: ‘64-82 (Philadelphia, St. Louis, Boston, Cleveland, San Diego)
Keith Lampard – 1958
LLBWS: ‘58 (Rose City LL, Portland, Ore.)
MLB: ‘69-70 (Houston)
62. Boog Powell – 1954
LLBWS: ‘54 (Orange LL, Lakeland, Fla.)
MLB: ‘61-77 (Baltimore, Cleveland, Los Angeles)
63. Billy Connors – 1954
LLBWS: ‘54 (National LL, Schenectady, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘66-68 (Chicago Cubs, N.Y. Mets)
64. Ken Hubbs – 1954
LLBWS: ‘54 (Lions Club LL, Colton, Calif.)
MLB: ‘61-63 (Chicago Cubs)
Carl Taylor – 1954
LLBWS: ‘54 (Orange LL, Lakeland, Fla.)
MLB: ‘68-73 (Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Kansas City)
65. Jim Barbieri – 1953 & 1954
LLBWS: ’53, ‘54 (National LL, Schenectady, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘66 (Los Angeles)
MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series was originally published on 1075thefan.com