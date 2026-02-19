Listen Live
MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series

Published on February 19, 2026

The Little League World Series (LLWS) holds a special place in the hearts of baseball fans and players alike.

For many, it’s a cherished childhood memory, a time when the love of the game was pure, the stakes felt monumental, and dreams of playing under the bright lights of the big leagues began to take shape.

Each summer, young athletes from around the globe come together in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to showcase their talent, teamwork, and passion for baseball on an international stage.

What makes the LLWS even more magical is seeing some of its alumni take their skills to the next level, eventually making their way to Major League Baseball (MLB).

These players, who once stood on the iconic Little League fields, have gone on to achieve greatness in the sport, proving that the journey from backyard games to professional stadiums is possible with hard work and dedication.

The LLWS is more than just a tournament; it’s a launching pad for future stars and a reminder of the joy and camaraderie that baseball brings.

Watching former Little Leaguers thrive in the MLB is a testament to the power of dreams and the enduring impact of those formative years on the diamond.

It’s a full-circle moment that inspires young players everywhere to believe that their own baseball dreams are within reach.

Take a look below at MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series.

1. Grant Holman – 2013

LLBWS: ’13 (Eastlake LL – Chula Vista, Calif)
MLB: ’24 (Oakland)

2. Ceddanne Rafaela – 2012

LLBWS: ’12 (Pariba LL – Willemstad, Curacao)
MLB: ’23 (Boston)

3. Hagen Danner – 2011

LLBWS: ’11 (Ocean View LL – Huntington Beach, Calif.)
MLB: ’23 (Toronto)

4. Yonny Hernandez – 2011

LLBWS: ‘11 (Gran Maracay (Venezuela) LL)
MLB: ‘21-pres. (Texas)

5. Nick Pratto – 2009

LLBWS: ‘09 (Huntington Beach (Calif.) LL)
MLB: ‘22-pres. (Royals)

6. Yohel Pozo – 2009

LLBWS: ‘09 (Maraciabo LL, Maraciabo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘21 (Texas Rangers)

7. Matt Batten – 2008

LLBWS: ’08 (Shelton (Conn.) National LL)
MLB: ’22 (San Diego)

8. Drew Ellis – 2008

LLBWS: ‘08 (Jefferson/GRC (Ind.) LL)
MLB: ‘21-pres. (Diamondbacks, Mariners)

9. Cooper Hummel – 2007

LLBWS: ‘07 (Lake Oswego LL, Lake Oswego, Ore.)
MLB: ‘22-pres. (Arizona Diamondbacks)

10. Cody Bellinger – 2007

LLBWS: ‘07 (Chandler National LL, Chandler, Ariz.)
MLB: ‘17-pres. (Los Angeles Dodgers)

11. Josh Lester – 2006

LLBWS: ‘06 (Columbus (Ga.) Northern LL)
MLB: ‘22-pres. (Detroit)

12. Jace Fry – 2006

LLBWS: ‘06 (Murrayhill LL, Beaverton, Ore.)
MLB: ‘19-pres. (Chicago White Sox)

13. Andrew Stevenson – 2005

LLBWS: ’05 (Lafayette LL, Lafayette, La.)
MLB: ‘17-pres. (Washington)

14. Max Moroff – 2005

LLBWS: ‘05 (Maitland LL, Maitland, Fla.) MLB: ‘16-pres. (Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Louis)

15. Wei-Chung Wang

LLBWS: ‘04 (Shou-Tien LL (Kaohsuing, Chinese Taipei)
MLB: ‘14, ’17, ’19 (Brewers, Athletics, Pirates)

16. Michael Conforto – 2004

LLBWS: ‘04 (Redmond North LL, Redmond, Wash.)
College: Oregon State (’13)
MLB: ‘15-pres. (N.Y. Mets)

17. Jonathan Schoop – 2004

LLBWS: ‘04 (Pabao LL, Willemstad, Curacao)
MLB: ‘13-pres. (Baltimore, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Detroit)

18. Jurickson Profar – 2004

LLBWS: ‘04 (Pabao LL, Willemstad, Curacao)
MLB: ‘12-13, ’16-pres. (Texas; Oakland)

19. Christian Bethancourt – 2004

LLBWS: ’04 (Curundu LL, Panama City, Panama)
MLB: ’13-17; ’22 (Atlanta, San Diego, Oakland)

20. Randal Grichuk – 2003 & 2004

LLBWS: ‘03, ’04 (Lamar National LL, Richmond, Texas)
MLB: ‘14-pres. (St. Louis, Toronto)

21. Brady Rodgers – 2003

LLBWS: ’03 (Lamar LL, Richmond, Texas)
MLB: ’16-pres. (Houston)

22. Devon Travis – 2003

LLBWS: ‘03 (East Boynton Beach LL, Boynton Beach, Fla.)
MLB: ‘15-’18. (Toronto)

23. Ruben Tejada – 2001

LLBWS: ‘01 (Activo 20-30 LL, Santiago, Panama)
MLB: ‘10-pres. (N.Y. Mets, St. Louis, San Francisco, Baltimore)

24. Francisco Peña – 2001

LLBWS: ‘01 (Rolando Paulino LL, Bronx, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘14-18 (Kansas City, Baltimore, St. Louis)

25. Michael Saunders – 1999

LLBWS: ‘99 (Gordon Head LL, Victoria, British Columbia)
MLB: ‘09-17 (Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia, Kansas City)

26. Cory Rasmus – 1999

LLBWS: ‘99 (Phenix City National, Phenix City, Ala.)
MLB: ‘13-16. (Atlanta, Anaheim)

27. Colby Rasmus – 1999

LLBWS: ‘99 (Phenix City National, Phenix City, Ala.)
MLB: ‘09-18 (St. Louis, Toronto, Houston, Tampa Bay, Baltimore)

28. Stephen Fife – 1999

LLBWS: ’99 (South Central Boise LL, Boise, Idaho)
MLB: ’12-’15 (L.A. Dodgers)

29. Lance Lynn – 1999

LLBWS: ‘99 (Brownsburg LL, Brownsburg, Ind.)
MLB: ‘11-pres. (St. Louis, Minnesota, N.Y. Yankees, Texas, Chicago White Sox)

30. Todd Frazier – 1998

LLBWS: ‘98 (Toms River American LL, Toms River, N.J.)
MLB: ‘11-’21 (Cincinnati, N.Y. Yankees, N.Y. Mets, Texas, Pittsburgh)

31. Lastings Milledge – 1997

LLBWS: ‘97 (Manatee G.T. Brey East LL, Bradenton, Fla.)
MLB: ‘06-11 (N.Y. Mets, Washington, Pittsburgh, Chicago White Sox)

32. Adam Loewen – 1996

LLBWS: ‘96 (Kennedy-Surrey LL, Surrey, B.C.)
MLB: ‘06-’08, ’15-16 (Baltimore, Philadelphia, Arizona)

33. Clete Thomas – 1996

LLBWS: ‘96 (R. L. Turner LL, Panama City, Fla.)
MLB: ‘08-09, ‘12-13 (Detroit, Minnesota)

34. Jeff Clement – 1996

LLBWS: ‘96 (Marshalltown National LL, Marshalltown, Iowa)
MLB: ‘07-10, ’12 (Seattle, Pittsburgh)

35. Jeff Frazier – 1995

LLBWS: ‘95 (Toms River American LL, Toms River, N.J.)
MLB: ‘10 (Detroit)

36. Yusmeiro Petit – 1994

LLBWS: ‘94 (Coquivacoa LL, Maracaibo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘06-pres. (Florida, Arizona, San Francisco, Washington, Anaheim, Oakland)

37. Guillermo Quiroz – 1994

LLBWS: ‘94 (Coquivacoa LL, Maracaibo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘04-10 (Toronto, Seattle, Texas, Baltimore)

38. Sean Burroughs – 1992 & 1993

LLBWS: ‘92-93 (Long Beach LL, Long Beach Calif.)
MLB: ‘02-06, ‘11-’12. (San Diego, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota)

39. Brian Esposito – 1991

LLBWS: ’91 (South Shore American LL, Staten Island, N.Y.)
MLB: ’07, ’10 (St. Louis, Houston)

40. Jason Marquis – 1991

LLBWS: ‘91 (South Shore American, Staten Island, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘00-13, ’15. (Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago Cubs, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Minnesota, San Diego, Cincinnati)

41. Chin-Feng Chen – 1990

LLBWS: ‘90 (San-Hua LL, Tainan County, Chinese Taipei)
MLB: ‘02-05 (Los Angeles)

42. Jason Bay – 1990

LLBWS: ‘90 (Trail LL, Trail, B.C.)
MLB: ‘03-’13 (San Diego, Pittsburgh, Boston, N.Y. Mets, Seattle)

43. Kevin Cash – 1989

LLBWS: ‘89 (Northside LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘02-05, ‘07-’10. (Toronto, Tampa Bay, Boston, N.Y. Yankees, Houston)

44. David Cortes – 1985

LLBWS: ’85 (Mexicali LL, Mexicali, Mexico)
MLB: ’99, ’03, ’05-06 (Atlanta, Cleveland, Colorado)

45. Jim Brower – 1985

LLBWS: ‘85 (East Tonka LL, Minnetonka, Minn.)
MLB: ‘99-07 (Cleveland, Cincinnati, Montreal, San Francisco, Atlanta, San Diego, Baltimore, N.Y. Yankees)

46. Jason Varitek – 1984

LLBWS: ‘84 (Almonte Springs National LL, Almonte Springs, Fla.)
College: Georgia Tech (‘94)
MLB: ‘97-11 (Boston)

 

Marc Pisciotta – 1983

LLBWS: ‘83 (East Marietta National, Marietta, Ga.)
MLB: ‘97-99 (Chicago Cubs, Kansas City)

47. Wilson Alvarez – 1982

LLBWS: ‘82 (Coquivacoa LL, Maracaibo, Venezuela)
MLB: ‘89-05 (Texas, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, LA Dodgers)

48. Dan Wilson – 1981

LLBWS: ‘81 (Barrington LL, Barrington, Ill.)
MLB: ‘92-05 (Cincinnati, Seattle)

49. Derek Bell – 1980 & 1981

LLBWS: ‘80-81 (Belmont Heights LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘91-01 (Toronto, San Diego, Houston, N.Y. Mets, Pittsburgh)

50. Gary Sheffield – 1980

LLBWS: ‘80 (Belmont Heights LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘88-09 (Milwaukee, San Diego, Florida, Los Angeles, Atlanta, N.Y. Yankees, Detroit, N.Y. Mets)

51. George Tsamis – 1979

LLBWS: ‘79 (Campbell LL, Campbell, Calif.)
MLB: ‘93 (Minnesota)

52. Erik A. Johnson – 1978

LLBWS: ‘78 (San Ramon Valley LL, Danville, Calif.)
MLB: ‘93-94 (San Francisco)

53. Dave Veres – 1978

LLBWS: ‘78 (Torrejon Air Base, Madrid, Spain)
MLB: ‘94-03 (Houston, Montreal, Colorado, St. Louis, Chicago Cubs)

54. Charlie Hayes – 1977

LLBWS: ‘77 (Hub City LL, Hattiesburg, Miss.)
MLB: ‘88-01 (San Francisco, Philadelphia, N.Y. Yankees, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Houston)

 

Vance Lovelace – 1975

LLBWS: ‘75 (Belmont Heights LL, Tampa, Fla.)
MLB: ‘88-90 (California, Seattle)

55. Ed Vosberg – 1973

LLBWS: ‘73 (Cactus LL, Tucson, Ariz.)
College: Arizona (‘80)
MLB: ‘86,90, ‘94-97, ‘99-02 (San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Philadelphia, Montreal)

56. Lloyd McClendon – 1971

LLBWS: ‘71 (Anderson LL, Gary, Ind.)
MLB: ‘87-94 (Cincinnati, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh)

 

Ben Hayes – 1970

LLBWS: ‘70 (Weisbaden (Germany) LL)
MLB: ‘82-83 (Cincinnati)

57. Carney Lansford – 1969

LLBWS: ‘69 (Briarwood LL, Santa Clara, Calif.)
MLB: ‘78-92 (California, Boston, Oakland)

58. Jim Pankovits – 1968

LLBWS: ‘68 (Tuckahoe LL, Richmond, Va.)
MLB: ‘84-90 (Houston, Boston)

59. Bobby Mitchell – 1967

LLBWS: ‘67 (Northridge City LL, Northridge, Calif.)
MLB: ‘80-83 (Los Angeles, Minnesota)

 

Larvell Blanks – 1962

LLBWS: ‘62 (Val Verde County LL, Del Rio, Texas)
MLB: ‘72-80 (Atlanta, Cleveland, Texas)

60. Hector Torres – 1958

LLBWS: ‘58 (Industrial LL, Monterrey, Mexico)
MLB: ‘68-77 (Houston, Chicago Cubs, Montreal, San Diego, Toronto)

61. Rick Wise – 1958

LLBWS: ‘58 (Rose City LL, Portland, Ore.)
MLB: ‘64-82 (Philadelphia, St. Louis, Boston, Cleveland, San Diego)

 

Keith Lampard – 1958

LLBWS: ‘58 (Rose City LL, Portland, Ore.)
MLB: ‘69-70 (Houston)

62. Boog Powell – 1954

LLBWS: ‘54 (Orange LL, Lakeland, Fla.)
MLB: ‘61-77 (Baltimore, Cleveland, Los Angeles)

63. Billy Connors – 1954

LLBWS: ‘54 (National LL, Schenectady, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘66-68 (Chicago Cubs, N.Y. Mets)

64. Ken Hubbs – 1954

LLBWS: ‘54 (Lions Club LL, Colton, Calif.)
MLB: ‘61-63 (Chicago Cubs)

 

Carl Taylor – 1954

LLBWS: ‘54 (Orange LL, Lakeland, Fla.)
MLB: ‘68-73 (Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Kansas City)

65. Jim Barbieri – 1953 & 1954

LLBWS: ’53, ‘54 (National LL, Schenectady, N.Y.)
MLB: ‘66 (Los Angeles)

MLB Players Who Played In The Little League World Series was originally published on 1075thefan.com

