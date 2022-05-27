6 Outfit Ideas For Your Memorial Day Swag

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Pull out the barbecue grills and cue up Frankie Beverly and Maze on the playlist because the holiday is here, and we’ve got the Memorial Day outfit inspiration you need to celebrate in style. This holiday is the precursor to summertime, and it’s traditionally celebrated with events like picnics, backyard events, and daytime parties that require a certain type of look. While everyone usually has their plans for this holiday locked in early, that “what to wear” battle sometimes remains a mystery until the actual day.

To help you get a jump-start on planning your Memorial Day outfit this year, we’ve got different looks from fashion-savvy influencers that will give you creative ideas on how to slay this day. So, in case you’re stumped by what to don at your Memorial Day event, gather some inspiration from the five black style influencers below who know a thing or two about putting together fashionable garments.

This spring/summer will be all about sets, retro looks, colors, and casual chic, and these fly ladies can show you how to carry out these trends effortlessly. Check them out!

