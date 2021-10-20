Meet Tati Gabrielle, Gorgeous Rising Star of ‘You’ Season 3 on Netflix [PHOTOS]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

If you are you are a ‘You’ Netflix series lover, then you most likely have decided to watch the season 3 series of ‘You’.

While we are all familiar with Joe and Love Quin, we are greeted with many different new characters and as it’s only normal, you are wondering who they are.

Even if you have not finished the entire third season of ‘You’ yet, you have already met the pretty, mysterious and intriguing librarian.

As Joe finds his new home and job at the library, we will just say that, in the suffocating suburb of Madre Linda, Joe becomes fascinated with his new boss at the library, single mother Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.

Many people also question Tati’s ethnicity. Well here it is.

The beautiful Tati Gabrielle was born in January 1996 to an African-American father and Korean-American mother in San Francisco. She got her start as a child star, booking modeling gigs for department stores at age 3. In an interview with, Wonderland Magazine, Tati says she has her mother to thank for the early work.

“My mom volunteered to get me in a few fashion shows for Macy’s and Nordstrom at the Westfield Center in San Francisco and a couple others in high school, but nothing serious or paid. My mom recalls me freezing in the middle of my first ever runway. I was a shy but eccentric kid and I always had a fire in my heart. I feel that fire is where I got my confidence from!”

Meet Tati Gabrielle

