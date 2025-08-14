Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, blends Hollywood heritage with college life in a quietly powerful way.

Bronny James hardly needs an introduction—especially in Cleveland. His father helped the city win its only professional sports championship in the last 60 years. Now, Bronny is the Lakers’ young guard who just celebrated a first-year anniversary with his low-key college girlfriend.

Bronny’s romance began under the global spotlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but Parker Whitfield remains firmly off the grid. At Spelman College, she balances academics with grace, even as her social media occasionally offers choreographed glimpses of their connection. Her parents—actress-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield—bring Hollywood heritage, but Parker seemingly avoids the spotlight with intention.

Who Are Parker Whitfield’s Parents?

Salli Richardson-Whitfield launched her career via the Kuumba Workshop theater and has starred in numerous TV and film roles. She earned wide recognition as Dr. Allison Blake on Eureka and as the voice of Elisa Maza on Gargoyles. Her acting path spans guest roles in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Family Law, and major film appearances in Antwone Fisher and I Am Legend. In recent years, she has crossed over behind the camera—directing episodes of critically acclaimed shows like The Gilded Age and Winning Time—and scored a multi-year HBO deal to develop new projects.

Dondré Whitfield began acting as a teenager with a role on The Cosby Show and continued in All My Children, earning multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. Over a career spanning decades, he has appeared in Two Can Play That Game, Queen Sugar, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and Middle of Nowhere, demonstrating a range in both film and TV. Dondré also authored Male vs. Man, a book focused on modern manhood, and hosts a digital series sharing those conversations.

Together, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield represent a uniquely creative and accomplished family, and they’ve raised their two children—Parker and Dre—amid a home rooted in artistic excellence.

Keep scrolling to meet the person Bronny trusts to share his life’s quieter, sweeter chapters.

Bronny James Scores Career High In Lakers Win

Cleveland’s Mr. Officials Unveils LeBron/Bronny James Wax Figures

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Source:Getty 8. Source:Getty 9. 10.