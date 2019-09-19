CLOSE
HomePhotos

Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Bidding #HotGirlSummer Adieu Via Thirst Trap

Posted 19 hours ago

ESSENCE Festival Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Mary J. Blige is attempting to break the Internet like similar to Toni Braxton, proving to these youngins that age is simply just a number. The Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B stunted on all of us via an Instagram thirst trap that ushered in #BadBitchFall as #HotGirlSummer fades into the sunset.

Of course, Blige, who will turn 49 in January, isn’t taking a shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s robust movement but instead creating a lane of her own. In the photo, the sentiment is certainly on display as Blige is rocking a leopard print, skintight one-piece showing off the entire length of her toned thighs.

Adding to the look, the Queen, surrounded by fur, has her blond tresses combed out for dramatic effect. For what it’s worth, this is one of the best photos she’s ever taken and Blige has plenty on stash. Photographer Rob Rector, who has shot Wendy Willams, Nas, Lala, and others, was behind the lens for this epic shot.

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall 📸 @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: WENN

Mary J. Blige Announces #BadBitchFall After Bidding #HotGirlSummer Adieu Via Thirst Trap was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Taylor Swift Puts “Two-Faced” Kanye West On Blast…
 24 hours ago
09.19.19
26 items
Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Judge: Woman Who Posted $100K Bond For R.…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Kamala Harris Calls For Impeachment Of Brett Kavanaugh…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Petty Papi: Drake Trolls Kanye West With New…
 3 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close