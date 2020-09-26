Martin Lawrence showed off his beautiful family during National Daughter Day. The legendary entertainers oldest daughter, Jasmine Lawrence has been breaking necks with her stunning looks!

Jasmine is 24 years old and is following in her father’s steps in the entertainment biz. In fact, Jasmine made a special appearance on Bad Boys 3 as one of the Night Club staff members that were giving Martin & Will Smith a hard time entering the club. Not only does Ms.Jasmine Lawrence act, but she also got a diploma as a Duke University Alumna.

Check out some photos of Martin Lawrence’s beautiful daughter, Jasmine Lawrence below!

RELATED: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

RELATED: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Jaw-Dropper: Martin Lawrence Daughter Is STUNNING, Meet Jasmine Lawrence [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com