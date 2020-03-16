Marlo Hampton is polarizing. On one very well-manicured hand, she is shady as hell. Like, shady shady. Like don’t get into an argument with her because it will go from 0-100 real quick. She’s quick to call you on your sh*t and never minces words.

On the other bejeweled fist, she is fiery, fashionable and fun. Double down on the fashionable. Marlo never met a luxury label she didn’t like… From Versace to Gucci to sparkling mini dress she wore to lunch on last night’s episode, she is the friend who always dresses up no matter the time of day or occasion.She spares no expense when it comes to her wardrobe.

Marlo never leaves the house without looking her best in both the style and beauty department. Sis had a whole glam squad in Greece.

Since we love an effortless slay, let’s go through her most fabulous and expensive looks this season.

Pop Them Tags: The Many Expensive Looks Of Marlo This Season On ‘RHOA’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com