Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram

Ludacris hasn’t released a studio album since 2015 but there’s no denying that he’s been a viable force in Hip-Hop for quite some time. While Luda has moved on to star in action-packed Hollywood blockbusters, he’s still very much sharp with the bars and it appears Twitter has chosen today (Feb. 12) to celebrate him.

At the top of the week, the rapper born Chris Bridges blessed his followers with a verse that appears to be a feature on super producer Drumma Boy’s upcoming compilation album. In the verse, Luda displays why he is considered one of the best wordsmiths of his era while also demonstrating that there’s still plenty left in the tank should he decide to focus his time on music.

Over the course of eight studio albums, Ludacris has sold over 24 million records worldwide along with a pair of gold-selling compilation albums with his Disturbing tha Peace collective. He also dropped six acclaimed mixtapes, including sets with DJ Green Lantern and DJ Drama as hosts.

Ludacris will be resuming his role as Tej Parker for the Fast & Furious franchise’s latest film, F9: The Fast Saga. Ludacris has won both a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critic’s Choice Award for the role of Parker. A ninth studio album is slated to be released sometime in 2021, but a title or release date has not yet been announced.

Across Twitter, fans are saluting Ludacris for his lyrical exercise, as he framed it, and he’s in tip-top shape apparently. Keep scrolling to peep all the reactions below.

