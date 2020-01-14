GOAT! Majic Mini Concert Kicks Off Today With LL Cool J!

LL Cool J remains one of Hip-Hop’s Greatest Rappers of All Time! From his beginnings in 1995 to being seen every week on the CBS hit series NCIS: Los Angeles and Co-host of Lip Sync Battle, James Todd Smith has stayed relevant while pushing the culture forward the right way. In 2019, LL Cool J announced that he and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame are working together on an album for Def Jam, the label he helped become a Hip-Hop powerhouse.

To celebrate the birthday of the #GOAT, we are kicking off the “Majic Mini Concert” at 1pm Eastern with Vic Jagger dedicated the Queens rapper! Here are a few of Cool James’ biggest and best songs plus take a look at the rapper over the years.

“I’m Bad”

“Jingling Baby”

“Going Back To Cali”

“Loungin'”

