#GOAT! Majic Mini Concert Kicks Off Today With LL Cool J!

Posted January 14, 2020

LL Cool J remains one of Hip-Hop’s Greatest Rappers of All Time! From his beginnings in 1995 to being seen every week on the CBS hit series NCIS: Los Angeles and Co-host of Lip Sync Battle, James Todd Smith has stayed relevant while pushing the culture forward the right way. In 2019, LL Cool J announced that he and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame are working together on an album for Def Jam, the label he helped become a Hip-Hop powerhouse.

To celebrate the birthday of the #GOAT, we are kicking off the “Majic Mini Concert” at 1pm Eastern with Vic Jagger dedicated the Queens rapper! Here are a few of Cool James’ biggest and best songs plus take a look at the rapper over the years.

“I’m Bad”

“Jingling Baby”

“Going Back To Cali”

“Loungin'”

 

#GOAT! Majic Mini Concert Kicks Off Today With LL Cool J!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday Source:Getty

2. “The king of crowd rockers finally is back My voice is your choice as the hottest wax”

"The king of crowd rockers finally is back My voice is your choice as the hottest wax" Source:Getty

3. “Don’t call it a comeback I’ve been here for years I’m rocking my peers Puttin’ suckers in fear”

"Don't call it a comeback I've been here for years I'm rocking my peers Puttin' suckers in fear" Source:Getty

4. Ladies Love Cool James

Ladies Love Cool James Source:Getty

5. “Mm daddy slow down your flow Put it on me like G baby nice and slow”

"Mm daddy slow down your flow Put it on me like G baby nice and slow" Source:Getty

6. Mr. GQ Smooth

Mr. GQ Smooth Source:Getty

7. “I need a girl who’s as sweet as a dove For the first time in my life, I see I need love”

"I need a girl who's as sweet as a dove For the first time in my life, I see I need love" Source:Getty

8. In The House circa ’96

In The House circa '96 Source:Getty

9. “L.L. Cool J. is hard as hell. Battle anybody I don’t care who you tell”

"L.L. Cool J. is hard as hell. Battle anybody I don't care who you tell" Source:Getty
