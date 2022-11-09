Lil Scrappy Tearfully Recounts Trauma-Filled Childhood, ‘LHHATL’ Viewers Were Emotional

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s no secret that most of the cast members on Mona Scott-Young’s brainchild, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, need hugs. A recent episode revealed that Lil Scrappy needs the biggest hug ever.

Usually, on Monday night, you tune into VH1 to see what ratchet mess your favorite Love & Hip Hop reality stars will get into. Sometimes, when the dust settles, some moments will bring a tear or two out of you.

Case in point, LHHATL viewers, had no idea that Lil Scrappy would be the one to have their tear ducts working overtime. The “Money In The Bank” rapper spoke emotionally about his traumatic childhood while his ghetto-fabulous mother, Momma Dee, raised him in trap houses and whore houses.

Things Got Real On For Lil Scrappy

Scrappy poured his heart out to his mother due to several seasons-long tension between his wife Bambii and his mother that has finally pushed him to his limit.

“F**k cameras and all that s**t,” the 38-year-old Atlanta native said. “I just want to say this, you my mama … this is my wife. I don’t have nobody if y’all ain’t with me. I don’t have nobody!

Begging that his mother should be more supportive of his relationship with “The Bamb” he continued. “You got to stop. Because you don’t have nobody. That should make you support this even more because you know I want somebody.”

This Is Where Things Get Heavy

“You know why I’m like how I am with her?” Scrappy asked his mom. “I saw your lifestyle. I grew up in a whorehouse. I grew up in a trap house, so all I knew was that … I love you ’cause you held it down, and like you did what you had to do, but imagine.”

“You never had to sleep with your momma 24/7 ’cause you couldn’t go in your room,” he continued. “You never had to walk in on motherf**kers using dope. You never had to walk in on motherf**kers f**king. The way I was raised, I had to deal with that s**t, cuz. Everything that happened, I had to deal with that. And I’m still dealing with [it] ’cause ain’t nobody come and take me to get no help. I learned about that when I got older.”

Damn.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as Scrappy got honest with his mother, whom he thanked for making sacrifices to make his rap career happen.

That was also the case for viewers who took to Elon Musk’s Twitter to share reactions to Lil Scrappy being honest with Momma Dee.

You can see all of those reactions in the gallery below.

