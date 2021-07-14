LeBron, Savannah & Zhuri James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson & More Celebrate ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ World Premiere [Photos]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, the reimagining of the 1997 cult classic movie that starred Michael Jordan, is here. The stars of the film hit Regal LA Live to celebrate the film’s arrival.

Whether you care or not, we’re heading back to the jam in a brand new way this Friday (Jul.16 when LeBron James‘ remix of Space Jam slam dunks into movie theaters and on HBO Max.

To celebrate the big moment, stars from the film including James, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Zendaya, Ceyair Wright, Harper Leigh Alexander, Xosha Roquemore, Anthony Davis, Lil Rel Howery, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Bob Bergen, Kris Bowers (Music), and director of the film, Malcolm D. Lee were all on hand to witness a new legacy of greatness.

Notable celebrity guests in attendance included James’ lovely wife Savannah and their daughter Zuri, John Legend, Lil Wayne, SZA, Symba, Kash Kool, Joyner Lucas, G-Eazy, Animé, Salt-N-Pepa, who turned back the clock for a performance of their song Hoops that also features Saweetie and Kash Doll off the film’s soundtrack, and many more.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, which James made sure to point out, is not a sequel to the first film, but a new original story for a new generation that does pay homage to the first movie that “tells of a new legacy, celebrating the importance of family and doing you.”

Where the films are similar is that that they both feature the Looney Tunes lacing up their hooping sneakers and donning their Tune Squad jerseys once again, but this time to follow LeBron’s lead to take on the rogue A.I. AL-G Rhythm’s (Don Cheadle) Goon Squad in a high stakes game of basketball.

At stake is Jame’s son Dom (Cedric Joe), who was kidnapped by the sentient computer program and the existence of the Looney Tunes, who will be wiped from existence if James and his amazing basketball talents don’t come through in the clutch.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters July 16 simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max as part of Warner Bros. deal with the streaming network.

Hit the gallery below for more photos from the big celebration that easily was the biggest event we have seen since outside “opened back up.”

Photos: Emma McIntyre/ Eric Charbonneau/ Kevin Winter/ Getty Images/ Warner Bros. Pictures

LeBron, Savannah & Zhuri James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson & More Celebrate ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ World Premiere [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com