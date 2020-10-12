CLOSE
LeBron James Wins Number 4 and Thanks His Mom Gloria [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Posted October 12, 2020

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty


Just That Kid From Akron has done it again LeBron James has won his 4th NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, giving the organization a happy ending beginning to what started out as a nightmare for Laker Nation and bringing home the first championship in a decade.

But the thing that makes LeBron James special is the reason for his season…his family.

Congratulations King James

1.

View this post on Instagram

Mama Gloria. ❤️

A post shared by Team James Family (@teamjamesfamily) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

"I hope I continue to make you proud mom". ❤️

A post shared by Team James Family (@teamjamesfamily) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Kobe. Gigi. 💜💛🏆

A post shared by Team James Family (@teamjamesfamily) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

🐐🏆

A post shared by Team James Family (@teamjamesfamily) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

"How many, Bron?"

A post shared by Team James Family (@teamjamesfamily) on

