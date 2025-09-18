LeBron James Breaks Silence On Drake Friendship, His Love Of Lying, Retirement & More

Complex’s Speedy Morman sat down with LeBron James for a rare interview about everything from his decades-long dominance in the NBA to his honesty about the hard work that goes into a marriage.
But going into his 23rd year in the league, one of the hottest topics surrounding Bron is his relationship with Drake, which has clearly been on the outs since the 21-time All-Star had no problem appearing at Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Pop-Out concert.
When asked about the friendship, James didn’t hesitate to admit it’d been fractured.
“Always wish him the best. Obviously, in different places right now. Currently, he’s doing his thing. I’m doing mine, but it’s always love for sure,” he said.
Speedy also got James to address some other social media narratives floating around, including his meme-worthy love of white lies, most famously the one where he claimed he knew Kobe Bryant was going to drop 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.
“Every time I say something, everyone thinks it’s a f-cking lie,” James said. “I got homies that was literally at the house with me when Kob was dropping 81. When he got 60, we watching the game. I’m like, ‘Oh sh-t. Yo, he might go for 80 tonight.’ I got homies that was literally in my room. I lived in the house in Ohio at the time that’s now torn down… And he really did go for 80.”
James also addressed the viral moment he had with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis when lip readers laughed at him opening the conversation by wishing them Happy International Women’s Day.
James also spoke candidly about knowing he’s obviously on the back half of his career and knows retirement is near.
