Couples We Love: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Star Kyle Bary & His Boo Aliana King

If Black love needed another reason to make us smile today, Kyle Bary and his girlfriend, Aliana King, are giving it to us effortlessly. The “Reasonable Doubt” actor might play one of the most complicated men on Hulu’s hit legal drama, but off-screen, his life looks grounded, calm, and full of the kind of soft partnership many viewers root for. Check out a gallery of the couple inside.

Kyle Bary has been a rising talent for years. He has several credits from his role as teenage Zion Miller in Ginny & Georgia to his role in Rap Sh!t, but Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt pushed him into a whole new spotlight. In a recent cover story interview on Quintessential Gentleman, Kyle opened up about the twists and turns that shaped his journey. In the interview, he shared that he almost walked away from acting altogether before booking a one-way ticket to Europe, which helped him reconnect with himself and rediscover why he wanted to perform in the first place.

Bary also spoke about growing up around the craft thanks to his mother, who worked as an actor and commercial talent. That early exposure led him to workshops and training that would eventually form the foundation of his career.

Check out the full interview below:

Before acting full-time, Kyle planned to work in finance. Eventually, he transitioned into a creative life and booked roles that challenged him emotionally. While discussing his process, he revealed that filming the therapy scenes in Reasonable Doubt connected him deeply to Ozzie’s trauma and forced him to reflect on his own ideas of identity and self-worth. His honesty about burnout, breakthroughs, and the harsher parts of the industry made fans appreciate him even more. He also shared his love for music, his favorite NYC eats, and his dream of traveling the world, all while encouraging young Black creatives to bet on themselves and build their own work.

Beyond the craft, fans also adore seeing Kyle in his element with his girlfriend, model and influencer Aliana King. Aliana, who is Bermudian and Puerto Rican, has built a devoted following through her authentic presence and stylish digital content. Based in New York City, she continues to grow as a model while inspiring a generation that loves her mix of beauty, softness, and humor.

The couple recently melted hearts when Kyle was spotted cheering Aliana on during the New York City Marathon, celebrating her accomplishment with the kind of pride that makes social media swoon.

See that moment below:

Together, Kyle and Aliana are talented, stylish, and grounded. They represent partnership, ambition, and love that grows right alongside personal evolution, making them one of our new favorite couples to watch.

Check out a gallery of Kyle Bary and Aliana King below:

