CLOSE
HomeSports

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Posted January 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty


On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser.

Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts.

We send our condolences to all the families involved.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest
Moving On Fast: Sources Say Lena Waithe Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Kim Kardashian Slapped With Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Rosie Perez Might Testify During Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Black Girls Win: Coco Gauff Defeats Champion Naomi…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Oop! Former Grammy Awards Chief Claims The Nominations…
 3 days ago
01.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close