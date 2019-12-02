KKKid Rock: Kid Rock Explains Goofy Oprah Winfrey Rant, Gets Yanked By The Mullet On Twitter

Nobody that frequents these parts should ever care about what Kid Rock has to say, and we’re just documenting this fool’s weekend actions for information’s sake. The 48-year-old music artist was at his bar in Nashville, Tenn. and unloaded a drunken rant towards Oprah Winfrey and has since explained the reasoning, but Twitter is baking him nonetheless.

On Friday at the Honky Tonk Bar, the former rapper turned Republican rocker unloaded a hateful rant against Winfrey, Joy Behar, and Kathie Lee Gifford, and was self-aware enough to know how nuts he might sound but was still defiant.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh*t,’” Kid Roc said in a video of the rant. “F*ck her, she can s*ck d*ck sideways. If you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, ‘OK, fine. F**k off sideways.’”

The next day, Rock tweeted, “My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f*ck that and her. End of story.”

Welp, there’s your explanation.

Since then, Kid Rock has been getting baked on Twitter and we’re certain he doesn’t care. Check out the slander below. Also, the video in question can be viewed below as well, courtesy of TMZ.

Photo: Getty

