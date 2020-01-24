10 Times Kenya Moore Killed It In Hair And Fashion

Kenya Moore is 100% Gone with the Wind Fabulous. The witty first-time mother has become an inspiration for women over 45 who want to get pregnant and carry their own child. By her 49th birthday, the former Miss USA has become a mother, wife, started her own hair care line, and maintained her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to Me! Whew this has been quite a year! Despite the turmoil there has been a constant positive force of love and light in my life. God brought this Angel into my world who is the miracle known as Brooklyn and everyday is my birthday. How did she get here? Why did she choose me? She knew I needed her far more than she needed me. You are my life Brooklyn, my happiness, my joy, and the unconditional love I waited my whole life for. You have my grandmother’s spirit. She left me so I could have you. I live my whole life for you. You are everything that is good in me and you inspire me to be better everyday. You are my legacy. My only birthday wish is may God continue to cover you and bless you forever and always. I pray for these things Jehovah in the name of your son Jesus Christ. Amen. ❤️👶🏽 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #unconditionallove
Although she often plays the petty villain role on RHOA, she’s shown a softer, more vulnerable side to her as she publicly battles her marriage woes on camera. No matter the size of the conflict, Kenya always looks like a work of art.
Let’s get into the hair. She has inches, okay? Her long, healthy hair has always been a staple to her look. She once said that the constant questions on how she got her hair to grow so long inspired her to create her own hair care line. Now, her products are the only things used in her hair.
When it comes to fashion, Kenya keeps it cute and classy. She’s not one for over the top looks but she knows how to pull out those show-stopping ensembles that make you scream, “Yasssssssssss!!!”
In honor of her 49th birthday, we’re checking out the 10 times Kenya Moore killed it in the hair and fashion department.
10 Times Kenya Moore Killed It In Hair And Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. KENYA MOORE AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA SEASON 2 PREMIERE PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ season 2 premiere party in a silver wrap dress partnered with a high ponytail.
2. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty
I’ve always loved Kenya Moore’s hair with additional color. Here she is on the set of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ rockin’ her beautiful hair in a lighter hue.
3. KENYA MOORE AT ROLLING STONE LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended Rolling Stone Live in a little black dress that showed off all her curves.
4. KENYA MOORE AT MARLO HAMPTON’S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch in a sultry orange wrap dress.
5. KENYA MOORE IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019Source:Getty
This is a whole look! Kenya Moore gave us street style in a blue plaid skirt, red boots, and a black leather shirt. Can we get into this ponytail though?
6. KENYA MORE VISITS THE SET OF EXTRA, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore threw all of that beautiful hair up in a bun that gave her a vintage look.
7. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
Whew, Chile! Does this look like a woman who just had a baby? Kenya Moore gave us body goals in a pink metallic jumpsuit.
8. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended BravoCon in an animal print ensemble. She gave her curls some extra love by tightening her curls.
9. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore had the girls on display during an episode of ‘What What Happens Live’. She wore her hair in it’s signature loose curls style.
10.
11. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore rocked loose curls to the BravoCon press room.