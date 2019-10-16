CLOSE
HomePhotos

Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th Baby In Beautiful Photo Shoot

Posted October 15, 2019

Bossip 10 Year Anniversary Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Party of 12?

That’s the news that singer Keke Wyatt had when she announced on social media that she is pregnant with her 10th child!

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” the 37-year-old wrote in the caption. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family.”

Adding, “You will see me balancing wife, mommy and artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars.”

Flip through to see her amazing pics:

 

On Tuesday, she posted another pic of her and Darring sharing that this is his first baby:

 

As PEOPLE pointed out, Wyatt married Darring last year following her divorce from husband Michael Ford in 2017, who she shares 9 children with, one from her first marriage to Rahmat Morton.

With news of Keke’s pregnancy, Black Twitter had had a lot to say with some folks being in utter disbelief that this is her 10th child to others defending the singer, reminding naysayers that it’s her womb and she can have as many babies as she wants.

Take a look:

Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th Baby In Beautiful Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
LisaRaye McCoy Has Smoke For Husband-Kissing Nicole Murphy:…
 9 hours ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Claps Back At Haters Over Family…
 9 hours ago
10.17.19
Snoop Dogg Keeps A “Professional Blunt Roller” On…
 11 hours ago
10.17.19
Amber Rose Shares Pics of Her Newborn Son
 11 hours ago
10.17.19
Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. & More Set To Perform…
 12 hours ago
10.17.19
Jonah Hill No Longer In Talks To Be…
 12 hours ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close