Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk

Rumors have surfaced that Kanye West is allegedly dating Supermodel Irina Shayk. Shayk has been linked with high-profile celebrities in the past, including premiere Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and she shares a daughter with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper.
Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after 7 years of marriage. She has her own dating rumors, allegedly being connected with CNN correspondent Van Jones.
The news was reported first by the site Deuxmoi. While the rumors have not been confirmed, the Russian Supermodel does have a connection with the 43-year-old West. Shayk appeared as an angel in the video to the 2010 Kanye West song “Power” from his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. According to The Sun, Shayk also was a model run for Kanye’s Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.
Check out more flicks from the 35-year-old model below.
1. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
2. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
3. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
4. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
Her birth name is Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova
5. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
She gained fame after appearing in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She is the first Russian to appear on the cover
6. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
Shayk modeled the Armani Exchange
7. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
Shayk made her acting debut as Megara alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2014 film Hercules
8. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
Shayk dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 until January 2015.
9. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
In 2015 she started dating Actor Bradley Cooper
10. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
They have a daughter, Lea De Seine born in March 2017.
11. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
12. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
Shayk is an award-winning Model.
13. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
She won Best International Model of 2010 at the Glamour Spain awards
14. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
In 2011 she won Marie Claire’s Model of The Year
15. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
In 2014 she won Women of The Year at the 9th Glamour Women of the Year Awards
16. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
She voiced the character of Mila Belova in the 2011 video game “Need For Speed”
17. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
She was also in the video “Yo También” by Romeo Santos featuring Marc Anthony
18. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
She and her sister helped rebuild the children’s ward of the local hospital in her hometown of Yemanzhelinsk
19. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
Shayk started playing piano at age six
20. Irina Shayk Best Instagram Photos
and yes, she’ have beautiful eyes