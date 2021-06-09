Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rumors have surfaced that Kanye West is allegedly dating Supermodel Irina Shayk. Shayk has been linked with high-profile celebrities in the past, including premiere Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and she shares a daughter with Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper.

Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after 7 years of marriage. She has her own dating rumors, allegedly being connected with CNN correspondent Van Jones.

The news was reported first by the site Deuxmoi. While the rumors have not been confirmed, the Russian Supermodel does have a connection with the 43-year-old West. Shayk appeared as an angel in the video to the 2010 Kanye West song “Power” from his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. According to The Sun, Shayk also was a model run for Kanye’s Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012.

Check out more flicks from the 35-year-old model below.

Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk was originally published on radionowindy.com