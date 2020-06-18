CLOSE
Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.” 

On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com. 

It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day. 

As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!”

Click HERE  to Follow the  Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify

Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music

1. “Alright” – Kendrick Lamar

2. “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” – James Brown

3. “The People” – Common

4. “Lovely Day” – Bill Withers

5. “Live My Life” – The Walls Group

6. I’ll Take You There – The Staple Singers

7. Get Up Stand Up – Bob Marley

8. “Unstoppable” – Koryn Hawthorne

9. “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, Wizkid & SAINt JHN

10. “Set Me Free” – Lecrae ft. YK Osiris

11. “Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox

12. “Melanin” – Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa

13. “Crooked Smile” – J. Cole

14. “Rosa Parks” – Outkast

15. “Summertime” – Will Smith

16. “Freedom” – Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar

17. “Black Woman” – Danielle Brooks

18. “Feel the Vibe” – BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak

19. “Love Again” – Brandy & Daniel Caesar

20. “A Long Walk” – Jill Scott

21. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” – Michael Jackson

22. “Keep Ya Head Up” – Tupac

23. “Happy” – Ashanti

24. “I Want to Thank You” – Alicia Myers

25. “Friends” – Whodini

26. “Love of My Life” – Erykah Badu ft. Common

27. “Brighter Day” – Kirk Franklin

28. “Outstanding” – The Gap Band

29. “Do It Again” – Disturbing Tha Peace

30. “Shackles” – Mary Mary

31. “Optimistic” – August Greene ft. Brandy

32. “Never Too Much” – Luther Vandross

33. “Before I Let Go” – Frankie Beverly And Maze

34. “Better” – Hezekiah Walker

35. “Steady Love” – India.Arie

36. “Talk” – Khalid

37. “Wake Up Everybody” – Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes

38. “Made It” – Teyana Taylor

39. “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” – McFadden & Whitehead

40. “Family Reunion” – The O’Jays

41. “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” – Amerie

42. “Q.U.E.E.N.” – Janelle Monae ft. Erykah Badu

43. “Brown Skin” – India.Arie

44. “Changing Your Story” – Jekalyn Carr

45. “Wobble” – V.I.C.

