Report: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Passed Away At 78

Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson has passed away. The Hall of Famer became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship, leading the Hoyas to the 1984 title. A D.C., native, Thompson starred at Archbishop Carroll before attending Providence College.
Thompson was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the third round of the 1964 Draft. As Bill Russell’s backup, Thompson would go on to win two titles with the legendary franchise. After retiring, Thompson would go on to coach St. Anthony High School in D.C., before joining Georgetown University. Thompson spent 27 years with the Hoyas, with a 596–239 record, three Final Four appearances (1982, 1984 and 1985) winning a national championship in 1984.
Thompson coached NBA legends Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson, and current Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing.
No word on the cause of death. Thompson was 78 years old.
The Team 980 will have more as it develops.
