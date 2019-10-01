Rest In Power: Legendary Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74

We’ve lost another legend: Opera legend Jessye Norman.

According to the New York Times, the “majestic Sorprano” and multiple Grammy winner passed on Monday her family says. She was 74 years old.

She died of septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015, her family said in a public statement.

The Times noted that she was “one of the most decorated of American singers,” winning five Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, along with the “prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 1997 and the National Medal of Arts in 2009.”

As a Black woman, Norman was a trailblazer in her field citing ” Marian Anderson, Dorothy Maynor and Leontyne Price, among others, in a 1983 interview with The Times. She starred in dozens of operas around the world and was the first African-American woman to headline a concert on the main stage of Carnegie Hall.

“Norman sang more than 80 performances with the company, dazzling audiences with her beautiful tone, extraordinary power, and musical sensitivity,” the Met said in a statement.

Born on September 15, 1945, in Augusta, Georgia, Norman later earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Howard University and studied at the University of Michigan and Peabody Institute, CNN reported. In 2014, she published her memoir that her memoir, “Stand Up Straight and Sing!” (2014), where she told many stories of her upbringing, her journey as an opera singer and the racism she endured throughout the years.

News of her death was met with many condolences on Twitter:

At 1995's #KCHonors, #JessyeNorman captivated us all with this larger-than-life performance of "Amazing Grace." As we celebrate this Kennedy Center Honoree's life & legacy, join us in looking back on that incredible tribute to Sidney Poitier >> https://t.co/Oy78xH0AOo pic.twitter.com/TNDmOnXFru — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) October 1, 2019

A supreme legend, Star, opera diva! She came to see our Porgy & Bess on B’way at least 5 times that I remember. By the fifth time I was greeting her with…”Hey girrrl” 🙏🏾 #Irreplaceable

Jessye Norman, the international opera star, dead at 74 – ABC News https://t.co/MppzcPC4UK — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) September 30, 2019

So to celebrate the icon, here are 20 breathtaking images of her over the years. Rest in power Jessye:

Rest In Power: Legendary Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com