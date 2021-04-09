5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes

Jazmine Sullivan’s strong voice, raw lyrics, and classic sense of style makes her one of today’s most relatable artists. After a brief hiatus from the entertainment industry, the singer reintroduced herself with her most recent EP Heaux Tales. Since then, she’s made an appearance on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk, and performed in the Super Bowl Kick-Off show.

With the promo of Heaux Tales, Jazmine has been out and about flaunting a new kind of confidence. Every now and then she’ll do a casual flex in her Savage X Fenty garments, or give us vintage glam during her performances. When it comes to beauty, the singer has adopted small signature elements that have become a staple in her looks. Jazmine’s love for exaggerated Twiggy-style eyelashes and vintage glam takes her entire persona to the next level. If you haven’t noticed, she’s been giving us a modern-day version of the Supremes, with the voice to match.

Our favorite songbird turns 34 today. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she gave us retro beauty vibes.

