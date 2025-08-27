Listen Live
J.J. Hairston’s Dream Set List: Electrifying Worship at the 17th Annual Spirit of Praise

Published on August 27, 2025

JJ Hairston - Spirit of Praise 2022 Performers

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

When J.J. Hairston takes the stage at the 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration, expect nothing short of a spiritual earthquake. This powerhouse performer knows how to move hearts and souls, and his anticipated set list promises to deliver pure gospel excellence.

Opening with the crowd-favorite “You Deserve It,” Hairston would instantly ignite the atmosphere. This anthem of gratitude always gets audiences on their feet, hands raised high in worship. The energy would be infectious as thousands of voices join together, declaring God’s worthiness. “No Reason to Fear” would follow, providing comfort and strength to everyone present. This powerful declaration of faith reminds believers that God’s protection never fails. The song’s message resonates deeply, especially during challenging times, creating an emotional connection that transcends the music itself.

Spirit of Praise 2025 Artist Update

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The set would reach its peak with “Miracle Worker,” a high-energy celebration of God’s supernatural power. Hairston’s dynamic vocals and the crowd’s enthusiastic response would create an unforgettable moment of corporate worship. The song’s driving rhythm and inspiring lyrics make it perfect for lifting spirits and building faith. Additional selections like “After This” and “He Can Do It” would round out a set designed to encourage, uplift, and transform. Each song carries Hairston’s signature blend of contemporary gospel energy and traditional spiritual depth.

With his ability to seamlessly blend worship with celebration, J.J. Hairston’s performance was a highlight of the evening, leaving the Reid Temple AME Church audience spiritually renewed and ready to face whatever came next.

J.J. Hairston’s Dream Set List: Electrifying Worship at the 17th Annual Spirit of Praise  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. You Deserve It

2. No Reason to Fear

3. Miracle Worker

4. You’re Gonna Live

5. Lord, You’re Mighty

6. After This

7. Blood Still Works

8. We Serve (

9. Incredible God, Incredible Praise

10. Great Jehovah

