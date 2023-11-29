Mark Cuban To Sell Majority Stake Of Dallas Mavericks
Mark Cuban Selling Majority Stake Of Dallas Mavericks Leads To Speculation He’s Running For President
“This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year. So I got one more year to go,” he said. “I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well.”He went on to explain the impact he and the show’s other hosts have had on entrepreneur culture and hopes future generations feel that influence too.
“I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids,” he continued. “That’s what happens, right? Now we’ve got people coming on saying I watched you when I was 10 years old. I’m like, f—k. But we’re helping them right? I’ve invested in, I don’t know how many hundreds of companies.”Social media has their own ideas as to why Cuban is selling the majority stake in the Mavericks and leaving Shark Tank. See the theories below.
