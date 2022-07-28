Is Draymond Green Worth A Max Contract? NBA Twitter & Reportedly The Warriors Don’t Think So

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The NBA’s loudest voice plus the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, thinks he’s deserving of a max contract. NBA Twitter and reportedly his own team don’t feel the same way.

Is Draymond Green Worth A Max Contract?

Word on the street is Draymond Green is looking to get paid. Per Yahoo Sports, Green can start looking for a new contract beginning August 3. Sources tell The Athletics’ Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II that the boisterous four-time NBA champion feels he deserves a max contract that would net him $164.2 million over the next five seasons.

The question remains, is he worth all of that dinero?

Draymond Green, while being a vital member of the Golden State Warriors championship teams, hasn’t averaged more than eight points per game since 2017, so he doesn’t scream maximum contract. Also, there were times when Green was stinking up the place and had fans wondering if he fell off a cliff.

Green is set to make $25.8 million this upcoming season and has a player option of $27.6 million the following season but is reportedly seeking more money, and the Warriors are a bit hesitant dishing out all of the cash for the 37-year-old forward.

The Athletic also reports the Warriors might be in a pickle because Finals MVP Stephen Curry “would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him.”

The Warriors might be reluctant to do so because they paid $346 million in luxury taxes and player penalties, and if they decide to back the Brink’s truck up for Green, that number could jump to $400 million, something the Warriors do not want.

The Warriors also have to pay other players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who are also vital to the team’s success.

NBA Twitter Has Thoughts

As expected, NBA Twitter is lighting Draymond Green’s a** up and unanimously agrees that he is not a maximum contract type player.

