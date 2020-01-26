The Roc Nation Brunch Was All The Black Excellence You Could Stand

The Roc Nation Brunch has become an annual tradition revered in some circles more than the actual Grammy Awards it precedes. The more prestigious event went down yesterday (Jan. 25) in Los Angeles and it was packed with Black excellence.
Once again, Jay-Z and Beyonce’s pre-Grammy brunch featured a who’s who of Hip-Hop and R&B A-listers including Sean Love Combs, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, the NFL’s Saquon Barkley and many more.
Also worth noting was the presence of the Griselda crew—Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, representing for Buffalo.
Check out photos from the Roc Nation brunch in the gallery.
1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and T.I. attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,t.i.,rihanna
2. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and DJ Khaled attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,dj,dj khaled,rihanna,brunch
3. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Meek Mill attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,waist up,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,jay-z,brunch,meek mill,roc nation
4. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Rose, Jay-Z and Diddy attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,four people,jay-z,three quarter length,sean combs,jalen rose,brunch,roc nation
5. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Janelle Monáe attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) vertical,color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,females,two people,jay-z,janelle monae,three quarter length,brunch,bestpix,roc nation
6. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Kevin Hard and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,four people,jay-z,three quarter length,brunch,roc nation
7. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: DJ Khaled and Pusha T attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,dj khaled,three quarter length,brunch,pusha t,roc nation
8. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,jay-z,brunch,roc nation,saquon barkley
9. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Diddy, Miguel, Big Sean, Yo Gotti and Usher attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,medium group of people,large,sean combs,brunch,roc nation,yo gotti
10. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Usher, Diddy and Swizz Beats attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,three people,sean combs,swizz beatz,brunch,roc nation
11. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Big Sean (L), Swizz Beatz and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,jay-z,five people,swizz beatz,brunch,big sean,roc nation
12. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Diddy,Jay-Z and Usher attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,large group of people,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,bestpix,roc nation