Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus

Posted March 10, 2020

Person washing hands

Source: Emma Farrer / Getty

The one thing that we’ve all confirmed after the discovery and spread of the coronavirus? A lot of people don’t wash their hands. Either they don’t wash long enough or they don’t wash at all (just nasty).

A teen, William Gibson, created a website called Wash Your Lyrics to “generate handwashing infographics based on your favorite song lyrics.” In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the U.K. based 17-year-old is planning to become a full-stack developer, designer, and engineer.

On Sunday, he shared the generator with a single tweet, “I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!”

It didn’t take long before the site went viral with hundreds of thousands of submissions and more.

“I just wanted a way to create these memes quickly,” Gibson told Highsnobiety. “At the moment COVID-19 is a huge topic with the recent outbreak, and the idea of washing your hands regularly is being rightfully pushed, so it’s also me partly wanting to make that more fun.”

Per the CDC, the simplest way to help prevent the spread of infections include “frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes”. At least now thanks to Gibson, they’ve got a bit of help in wondering what to think about for those 20-second periods.

Plus, we’ve given you a few Houston based songs (and even one from Dallas) to help with the handwashing!

RELATED: SXSW 2020 Canceled Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Fears

Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3. Wash Your Hands To Still Tippin

Wash Your Hands To Still Tippin

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

4. Wash Your Hands To Mo City Don

Wash Your Hands To Mo City Don

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

5. Wash Your Hands To June 27th

Wash Your Hands To June 27th

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

6. Wash Your Hands To International Players Anthem

Wash Your Hands To International Players Anthem

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

7. Wash Your Hands To "Southside Da Realist"

Wash Your Hands To "Southside Da Realist"

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

8. Wash Your Hands To Barre Baby

Wash Your Hands To Barre Baby

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

9. Wash Your Hands To Ball-N-Parlay

Wash Your Hands To Ball-N-Parlay

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

10. Wash Your Hands To Say My Name

Wash Your Hands To Say My Name

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

11. Wash Your Hands To Back Then

Wash Your Hands To Back Then

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

12. Wash Your Hands To Tops Drop

Wash Your Hands To Tops Drop

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

13. Wash Your Hands To Wanna Be A Baller

Wash Your Hands To Wanna Be A Baller

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

14. Wash Your Hands To Big Ole Freak

Wash Your Hands To Big Ole Freak

Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs

